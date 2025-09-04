news

Daniel Ricciardo’s Aston Martin Valkyrie heads to auction in Belgium

04 September 2025 - 12:13 By Motoring Staff
The Valkyrie was developed in partnership with Red Bull Racing and designed under the guidance of Adrian Newey.
Image: Supplied

A 2023 Aston Martin Valkyrie once owned by former Red Bull F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo will go under the hammer at Broad Arrow Auctions’ inaugural Zoute Concours Auction in Knokke-Heist, Belgium, on October 10.

Developed in partnership with Red Bull Racing and designed under the guidance of Adrian Newey, the Valkyrie has been positioned as one of the closest road-going equivalents to a modern day Formula One car. Production of the model concluded in December 2024, with just 150 examples built.

At its core is a 6.5l naturally aspirated V12 engine developed by Cosworth, combined with a hybrid KERS system. Together, the set-up produces 735kW and revs up to 11,100rpm.

Ricciardo, who encountered the project during his time at Red Bull, commissioned chassis number 089 through Aston Martin’s Q division.

As such the car features bespoke touches, including Dichroic Dawn paintwork (aka “Badger Blue”) which recalls the Australian’s “Honey Badger” nickname and at the time was a £30,000 (R716,852) option. 

Image: Supplied

“It feels like a race car and it looks like a race car,” said Ricciardo.

“I'm not used to having a roof over my head, but that's the only thing that feels different; otherwise, it's a straight-up race car.”

Other details include exposed carbon-fibre “clam veins”, magnesium wheels with matching blue centres and an Alcantara-trimmed interior.

The hypercar has covered only 160km and has remained in Ricciardo’s private collection.

“Will we see another car like this again? I can't predict the future,” Ricciardo added. “But when you ask if it is the pinnacle of road legal technology, then yes, I think it is.”

The auction estimate places the car between €2.4m and €2.8m (R57.3m to R66.9m).

