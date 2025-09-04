news

GM cuts production at major EV factory as demand slows

Carmakers are pulling back on EV production amid US regulatory changes

04 September 2025 - 16:45 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Spring Hill, Tennessee plant produces the midsize Cadillac Lyriq - a relative hit and one of GM's top-selling EVs.
The Spring Hill, Tennessee plant produces the midsize Cadillac Lyriq - a relative hit and one of GM's top-selling EVs.
Image: GM

General Motors is cutting output at one of its main electric vehicle (EV) factories, the latest carmaker to pull back on EVs as US President Donald Trump's administration yanks federal support for green cars.

GM will stop production of two electric Cadillac SUVs at its assembly plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, in December, according to a person familiar with the matter and communications to GM employees viewed by Reuters.

The plant produces the midsize Cadillac Lyriq — a relative hit and one of GM's top-selling EVs — and the Vistiq, a larger electric SUV. GM also plans to curtail production of those vehicles during the first five months of next year by temporarily laying off one of its two shifts of workers, according to the sources.

The carmaker is also planning to indefinitely delay the start of a second shift at an assembly plant near Kansas City, which is still slated to begin production of the Chevy Bolt EV later this year, the person familiar with the matter said.

Asked for comment, the company told Reuters: “General Motors is making strategic production adjustments in alignment with expected slower EV industry growth and customer demand by leveraging our flexible ICE and EV manufacturing footprint.”

The Trump administration's tax and spending law passed in July withdrew key support for EVs, including a $7,500 (R133,541) consumer tax credit that had been in place for about 15 years. Car executives have said they expect a rough patch for EV sales after that subsidy expires on September 30.

“The $7,500 tax credit is driving demand; without that, that'll slow,” GM CEO Mary Barra said at an event in December 2024.

READ MORE:

Volkswagen announces new EV naming strategy

Volkswagen this week said it will start carrying over some of its best-known model names to its EV line-up, with the first to appear being the ID. ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Daniel Ricciardo’s Aston Martin Valkyrie heads to auction in Belgium

A 2023 Aston Martin Valkyrie once owned by former Red Bull F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo will go under the hammer at Broad Arrow Auctions’ inaugural ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

MINI and Deus Ex Machina join for two one-off John Cooper Works cars

MINI has presented two one-off cars — the Skeg and the Machina — in a collaboration with Australian clothing company Deus Ex Machina.
Motoring
7 hours ago

Czech plant to produce Toyota’s first all-electric car in Europe

Toyota said on Wednesday it will build an electric vehicle model at its factory in the Czech Republic — its first fully electric model to be made in ...
Motoring
9 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Toyota introduces new Hiace model for wheelchair accessibility New Models
  2. Volkswagen announces new EV naming strategy New Models
  3. You can own an Aston Martin Valkyrie for R350,000 news
  4. GM cuts production at major EV factory as demand slows news
  5. Volvo XC70 plug-in hybrid delivers more than 1,200km between fills Motoring

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Return of a sword-swinging warrior and highlights from the nerd ...
Europe's Balkan Cartels Turn West Africa Into Cocaine Hub: Report| Firstpost ...