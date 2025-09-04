news

You can own an Aston Martin Valkyrie for R350,000

04 September 2025 - 16:29 By Motoring Staff
Built using Aston Martin’s original CAD data, paint codes and material specifications, the replicas incorporate thousands of engineered components, castings and CNC-machined parts.
Image: Supplied

Luxury model car maker Amalgam Collection has produced a handcrafted 1:8 scale replica of the Aston Martin Valkyrie.

Developed in close collaboration with Aston Martin’s design and engineering teams in Gaydon and Silverstone, the model took more than 3,000 hours to perfect. Each unit is then hand-assembled by a team of artists and craftspeople, with more than 300 hours of work going into every piece.

The model measures 560mm in length and is limited to 199 coupés and 199 spiders, all finished in Podium Green with a black interior. Collectors can also commission bespoke editions, allowing for precise recreations of individual cars in miniature.

This attention to detail comes at a price: coupé and spider versions start at £14,740 (R351,796), while bespoke models begin at £20,640 (R492,781). Still, this is pocket change compared to what you'd have to shell for a full-sized Valkyrie (R57m-R100m).

