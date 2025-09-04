Porsche to introduce wireless charging for electric Cayenne SUV

“Ease of use, suitability for everyday use and charging infrastructure are still the decisive factors when it comes to the acceptance of electric mobility,” said Porsche board member for development Michael Steiner.
“We are proud that inductive charging will soon be available in series production at Porsche. Charging an electric car at home has never been so easy and convenient.”
The electric Cayenne has a charging receiver located in the underbody between the front wheels and to initiate the charging process the SUV simply has to be parked above the floor plate. The plate contains an 11kW AC charger which is capable of fully charging the vehicle overnight.
Apart from the floor plate there is no longer any need to install a wallbox or control unit. The compact plate is 117mm in length and 78mm wide and can be installed in a garage, carport or open-air parking space and connected to the mains.
The German sports car maker says about 75% of all charging processes in an all-electric Porsche take place at home.
Porsche Wireless Charging will be integrated into the My Porsche app, so that charging processes can be tracked.
Inductive charging has simplified the use of smartphones and placing the phone in a charging cradle is easier than plugging it in.
Porsche will soon offer the user-friendly technology for electric cars as well. The new electric Cayenne SUV will be the first Porsche that can be ordered with an inductive charging floor plate as an option. It will launch in Europe in 2026 with other markets to follow.
A prototype car with fluorescent paint will demonstrate the innovative Porsche wireless charging feature at the 2025 IAA Mobility motor show in Munich, Germany, from September 9-14.
The new battery-powered Cayenne will have its world premiere at year-end and is expected to feature a high-capacity 113kWh battery, potentially enabling more than 600km of range.
The electric Cayenne will feature Porsche Active Ride, an active chassis that keeps the body level during cornering and the flagship model is expected to have nearly 750kW of power.
