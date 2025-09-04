news

RM Sotheby’s auctioning extensive Ferrari collection

Single-owner bevy from Swedish collector includes special Lambos, Paganis and Mercs

05 September 2025 - 09:55
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The FXX K is one of three Ferrari prototypes from the FXX programme being offered at the auction.
The FXX K is one of three Ferrari prototypes from the FXX programme being offered at the auction.
Image: RM Sotheby’s

RM Sotheby’s has announced the auction of a single-owner collection of some of the most sought-after exotic cars on October 11. The Tailored for Speed Collection features immaculate modern and vintage classics.

The unnamed Swedish owner is a Ferrari fanatic and 32 of the 41 lots hail from the Modena stable. These include old and newer cars, ranging from the Pininfarina-penned 1968 Ferrari 365 GT 2+2, to a 1987 Ferrari Testarossa “Monodado” with single-bolt wheels and a 1973 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona as the more vintage options.

A limited-series Lamborghini Sian is also looking for a new home.
A limited-series Lamborghini Sian is also looking for a new home.
Image: Supplied

There’s also a 1989 Ferrari F40 and a list of modern classics such as the 2009 Scuderia Spider 16M and a 2010 Ferrari 599 GTO. More exclusive and extreme specials include a trio of 2009 Ferrari FXX prototypes.

There are also pedigreed steeds from Bugatti, Pagani and Lamborghini. They include a 2023 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport with its 8.0l quad-turbo W16 engine and a 2021 Pagani Huayra Roadster BC named after the late Benny Caiola, a friend of Pagani, and the first customer for the brand.

The track-only 2022 Pagani Huayra R is also available, as is a 2024 Pagani Utopia.

The Pagani Utopia is powered by a mid-mounted V12.
The Pagani Utopia is powered by a mid-mounted V12.
Image: Supplied

The Lamborghini line-up includes a 2021 Sián FKP 37 — one of only 63 made — and a 2024 Huracán Tecnica 60th Anniversary Edition. From Mercedes-AMG is a 2024 GT2 PRO and GT Track Series. A 2016 Bentley Continental GT3-R is also offered.

The auction starts on October 11 from 9am at the Dolder Grand Hotel Kurhausstrasse in Zürich, Switzerland.

Bidders can also register their interest online here.

READ MORE:

Daniel Ricciardo’s Aston Martin Valkyrie heads to auction in Belgium

A 2023 Aston Martin Valkyrie once owned by former Red Bull F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo will go under the hammer at Broad Arrow Auctions’ inaugural ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Single buyer acquires Mansour Ojjeh’s entire McLaren car collection

A unique collection of 20 barely used McLaren road cars belonging to the Formula One team's late co-owner Mansour Ojjeh has been snapped up by an ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Somebody just blew R458m on a Ferrari Daytona SP3

Exclusive one-off model is the most expensive new Ferrari sold at auction.
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Bugatti Divo sets new auction record, sells for more than R150m

The 16-cylinder hypercar has less than 1,300km on the odometer
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. F1 extends Monaco Grand Prix contract to 2035 Motorsport
  2. New Tata Harrier soars into Mzansi New Models
  3. Simola Hillclimb to introduce enhanced safety measures in 2026 Motorsport
  4. Norris aims to win F1 title without bad luck for Piastri Motorsport
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Reviews

Latest Videos

Google Fined $425 Million for Secret Data Tracking | Vantage with Palki Sharma ...
At Least 60 Dead In Fatal Boat Accident In Niger State | WION Dispatch