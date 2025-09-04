There’s also a 1989 Ferrari F40 and a list of modern classics such as the 2009 Scuderia Spider 16M and a 2010 Ferrari 599 GTO. More exclusive and extreme specials include a trio of 2009 Ferrari FXX prototypes.
RM Sotheby’s auctioning extensive Ferrari collection
Single-owner bevy from Swedish collector includes special Lambos, Paganis and Mercs
RM Sotheby’s has announced the auction of a single-owner collection of some of the most sought-after exotic cars on October 11. The Tailored for Speed Collection features immaculate modern and vintage classics.
The unnamed Swedish owner is a Ferrari fanatic and 32 of the 41 lots hail from the Modena stable. These include old and newer cars, ranging from the Pininfarina-penned 1968 Ferrari 365 GT 2+2, to a 1987 Ferrari Testarossa “Monodado” with single-bolt wheels and a 1973 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona as the more vintage options.
There’s also a 1989 Ferrari F40 and a list of modern classics such as the 2009 Scuderia Spider 16M and a 2010 Ferrari 599 GTO. More exclusive and extreme specials include a trio of 2009 Ferrari FXX prototypes.
There are also pedigreed steeds from Bugatti, Pagani and Lamborghini. They include a 2023 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport with its 8.0l quad-turbo W16 engine and a 2021 Pagani Huayra Roadster BC named after the late Benny Caiola, a friend of Pagani, and the first customer for the brand.
The track-only 2022 Pagani Huayra R is also available, as is a 2024 Pagani Utopia.
The Lamborghini line-up includes a 2021 Sián FKP 37 — one of only 63 made — and a 2024 Huracán Tecnica 60th Anniversary Edition. From Mercedes-AMG is a 2024 GT2 PRO and GT Track Series. A 2016 Bentley Continental GT3-R is also offered.
The auction starts on October 11 from 9am at the Dolder Grand Hotel Kurhausstrasse in Zürich, Switzerland.
Bidders can also register their interest online here.
