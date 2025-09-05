"Finally," Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's top trade negotiator, posted to Xin a nod to the months-long trade talks that had frustrated lawmakers in Tokyo.
Thursday marked his 10th trip to the US for the negotiations.
Speaking to reporters in Washington, Akazawa said Japan welcomed the executive order as "a steady implementation of the agreement reached on July 22".
Rival exporter South Korea is waiting on an executive order covering a similar trade agreement with the US, including a 15% tariff on US imports from carmakers such as Hyundai Motor and Kia, down from 25%.
A South Korean trade official said on Friday his country was assessing the potential impact of the executive order regarding Japan.
Shares of major Japanese carmakers were up slightly on Friday in early trading, while those in South Korea were slightly lower.
Toyota praised Trump's efforts to reach a trade deal with Japan.
"While nearly 80% of the vehicles Toyota sells in the US are made in North America, the framework provides much needed clarity," the company said.
Trump's order said Japan was "working toward an expedited implementation of a 75% increase of US rice procurements and purchases of US agricultural goods, including corn soybeans, fertiliser and bioethanol (including for sustainable aviation fuel)" and other US products totalling $8bn (R142bn) per year.
As part of the deal, Japan will buy 100 Boeing planes and hike defence spending with US firms to $17bn (R301.37bn) annually, from $14bn (R248.18bn), the White House said in July.
Japan said in July the share of US rice imports may increase under its existing framework but the agreement did "not sacrifice" Japanese agriculture.
Trump signs order to bring lower Japanese car tariffs into effect
US tariffs on Japanese vehicles cut to 15% from 27.5%
Image: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump signed an order on Thursday to implement lower tariffs on Japanese automobile imports and other products that were announced in July, providing some relief to Japan's export-heavy economy.
Formalising the deal between the US and a key Asian ally comes after months of negotiations, reduces uncertainty plaguing the massive Japanese auto sector since the July announcement and confirms an agreement for $550bn (R9.75-trillion) of Japanese investment in US projects.
The lower 15% tariffs on Japanese cars, down from 27.5%, are set to take effect seven days after official publication of the order.
The executive order also ensured the 15% levy on Japanese imports agreed in July would not be stacked on top of those subject to higher tariffs such as beef, while items previously subject to tariffs below 15% would be adjusted to 15%. The relief is retroactive to August 7.
In addition, it promised no tariffs on commercial airplanes and parts.
Trump's levies on global shipments have dragged down Japan's exports and hit Japanese carmakers hard. Last month, Toyota said it expected a hit of nearly $10bn (R177.24bn) from Trump's tariffs on cars imported into the US.
Image: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images
"Finally," Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's top trade negotiator, posted to Xin a nod to the months-long trade talks that had frustrated lawmakers in Tokyo.
Thursday marked his 10th trip to the US for the negotiations.
Speaking to reporters in Washington, Akazawa said Japan welcomed the executive order as "a steady implementation of the agreement reached on July 22".
Rival exporter South Korea is waiting on an executive order covering a similar trade agreement with the US, including a 15% tariff on US imports from carmakers such as Hyundai Motor and Kia, down from 25%.
A South Korean trade official said on Friday his country was assessing the potential impact of the executive order regarding Japan.
Shares of major Japanese carmakers were up slightly on Friday in early trading, while those in South Korea were slightly lower.
Toyota praised Trump's efforts to reach a trade deal with Japan.
"While nearly 80% of the vehicles Toyota sells in the US are made in North America, the framework provides much needed clarity," the company said.
Trump's order said Japan was "working toward an expedited implementation of a 75% increase of US rice procurements and purchases of US agricultural goods, including corn soybeans, fertiliser and bioethanol (including for sustainable aviation fuel)" and other US products totalling $8bn (R142bn) per year.
As part of the deal, Japan will buy 100 Boeing planes and hike defence spending with US firms to $17bn (R301.37bn) annually, from $14bn (R248.18bn), the White House said in July.
Japan said in July the share of US rice imports may increase under its existing framework but the agreement did "not sacrifice" Japanese agriculture.
$550bn investments
Trump's order on Thursday also reiterated the Japanese government has agreed to invest $550bn (R9.75-trillion) in the US in projects that will be selected by the US government.
Two-way trade between the two countries reached nearly $230bn (R4.08-trillion) in 2024, with Japan running a trade surplus of nearly $70bn (R1.24-trillion).
The US in July agreed to lower tariffs on imports of Japanese automobiles but the timing remained unclear as Trump had yet to sign an executive order.
Japan has said the trade deal ensures the US' fifth-largest trading partner will always receive the lowest tariff rate on chips and pharmaceuticals of all the pacts negotiated by Washington, but the latest order had no mention of the treatment.
Japan will continue to push the US to ensure the agreed treatment, Akazawa told reporters.
The $550bn investment package, which will come in the form of equity, loans and guarantees from Japan's government-owned banks, was agreed as part of the July trade deal.
The two governments also signed a memorandum of understanding on the details of the investment package on Thursday.
The executive order said the US "may modify the order as necessary" should Japan fail to implement its commitments under the agreement.
The agreement comes ahead of a key test for Japan's embattled Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, with his ruling party set to vote on Monday on whether to hold an extraordinary leadership election that could result in his ouster.
Ishiba has overseen his ruling coalition lose its majority in elections for the two houses of parliament since coming to power last year amid voter anger over rising living costs and weak economic growth exacerbated by the trade tariff uncertainty.
While finalising the trade deal gives Ishiba an argument to stay, he is unlikely to survive the backlash from within his own party, said David Boling of political risk consultancy EurAsia Group, estimating a 60% chance he is forced out.
READ MORE:
Czech plant to produce Toyota’s first all-electric car in Europe
BYD cuts 2025 sales target by 16%, a sign its white-hot growth is cooling
Tariff costs push Polestar to deeper quarterly loss
Hyundai union launches strikes over wages, working hours
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos