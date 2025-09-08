news

BMW to return to growth in China with new all-electric series, CFO says

08 September 2025 - 09:06 By Reuters
BMW is confident it can return to growth in its largest market China with the all-electric Neue Klasse series, a major overhaul of the company's portfolio that was kickstarted this week with the launch of its first model.
Image: Supplied

"We are more than competitive with the product," CFO Walter Mertl told Reuters. "With increasing availability of the Neue Klasse, we will see growth in China again."

Like its European peers, BMW has suffered setbacks in China due to aggressive local competition and a real estate downturn that has put wealthy Chinese consumers off buying new cars.

In the first half of 2025, China sales at the German luxury carmaker slumped by 15.5%.

"Looking at our future model range, I'm not worried," Mertl said after BMW took the wraps off its Neue Klasse iX3 electric sport utility vehicle on Friday, which will launch in China by summer 2026. The launch took place ahead of the 2025 IAA car show in Munich, where local car brands are battling with a growing Chinese presence to remain competitive.

Batteries in the new vehicles were between 40% and 50% cheaper than those in existing models, Mertl said, a key factor in helping the group boost profitability.

With the iX3 50, BMW could achieve margins equal to combustion engine equivalents, so-called margin parity, in 2026, Mertl said.

BMW expects an automotive EBIT margin of 5% to 7% in 2025 and Mertl said the goal was to raise that to 8% to 10% in the future.

The company plans to phase out its old models by the end of the decade with the roll-out of the Neue Klasse series.

Turning to import tariffs in the US, where BMW has its biggest production plant, Mertl reiterated the duties would drag down BMW's profit margin by 1.25 percentage points in 2025.

The EU plans to remove duties on imported US industrial goods in return for a US tariff rate of 15% on European cars, down from 27.5%, which carmakers hope will apply retroactively from August 1.

