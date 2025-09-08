Creative Rides to auction rare classics and modern collectibles in September

Another notable entry is an Alfa Romeo GT Junior Stepnose recreation, built as a tribute to South African racing drivers Arnold Chatz and Basil van Rooyen. Constructed by craftsman José Lopes with parts sourced from Alfaholics UK, the car features a 2.0l twin-cam engine, side-draught carburettors, lightweight panels and Perspex windows. The bonnet is signed by Chatz. Though built to historic racing South African specifications, it has never competed and comes with road-legal documentation.
Creative Rides is gearing up to host its next evening auction on September 18 at 6pm in Johannesburg, with an exciting line-up that includes classic, collectible and exotic cars.
One of the headline lots is a Bentley Continental GTC finished in cobalt blue with a light tan leather interior and polished walnut trim. The convertible shows just 14,935km, offering buyers a low-mileage example of the marque’s luxury flagship.
Image: Supplied
Another notable entry is an Alfa Romeo GT Junior Stepnose recreation, built as a tribute to South African racing drivers Arnold Chatz and Basil van Rooyen. Constructed by craftsman José Lopes with parts sourced from Alfaholics UK, the car features a 2.0l twin-cam engine, side-draught carburettors, lightweight panels and Perspex windows. The bonnet is signed by Chatz. Though built to historic racing South African specifications, it has never competed and comes with road-legal documentation.
Also going under the hammer is a Ferrari Daytona Spyder replica in blue with a two-tone interior, as well as a Honda NSX finished in burnt orange. Developed with input from Ayrton Senna, the NSX is widely credited with redefining the modern supercar.
Adding variety to the catalogue is a Renault Clio V6 Phase 2. Painted in liquid blue, the mid-engine hatchback remains one of Renault’s most unusual performance cars.
“The September evening auction showcases what makes our events unique — variety and rarity,” said Creative Rides CEO Kevin Derrick.
“From Bentley’s ultimate open-top luxury to Alfa’s racing tribute and the rebellious Clio V6, every lot has a story and a following. We expect strong bidding on these highlights and for many this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to secure cars that don’t appear on the market often.”
The sale will be open to in-person and online bidders via www.creativerides.co.za.
