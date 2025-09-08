European carmakers confront tariffs, Chinese rivalry at Munich car show

Major carmakers will showcase their latest models at Munich's car show on Monday as Europe's automotive sector faces crises ranging from US tariff hikes to costly electrification and the expansion of Chinese carmakers on their home turf.
Aside from a product blitz to counter Chinese models being pushed to European consumers, including by BYD, Changan and GAC, domestic firms will focus on lobbying to persuade the EU to reconsider its 2035 ban on combustion engine cars.
Attention will also be on US President Donald Trump's tariffs on European-made cars.
Even if a US-EU trade deal agreed in July goes ahead, European carmakers would face a 15% tariff that could force them not to sell less profitable models in the US.
European carmakers at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, running from September 9 to 12, also face sinking sales in China, the biggest single market for Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.
Meanwhile, auto executives and lobby groups are pushing hard for the EU's fossil-fuel car ban, which is up for review by the end of the year, to be scrapped or changed.
BMW CEO Oliver Zipse called the ban a "big mistake" on Friday, seeking emissions regulations instead that capture a vehicle's entire supply chain.
Danijel Visevic, managing partner at climate tech-focused venture capital firm World Fund, said such lobbying by European carmakers was "stupid" and "they should put their energy into building the best, cheapest cars to out-compete the Chinese".
China remains the biggest challenge for Europe's auto industry. According to consultancy AlixPartners, as recently as 2020 global carmakers had a 62% market share in China, which shrank to 46% in 2023 and could drop to 28% by 2030.
Porsche has felt that pain acutely after seeing its Chinese sales fall 28% in the first half, and will suffer the ignominy of dropping out of Germany's benchmark blue-chip index on September 22, almost three years to the day since its landmark initial public offering.
That will further raise pressure on Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche parent Volkswagen, to drop his unpopular dual role as Porsche's CEO.
Chinese carmakers also pose a problem for the likes of Volkswagen in Europe.
According to Jato Dynamics, Chinese brands almost doubled their European market share to 4.8% through to July this year versus the same period in 2024.
Consultants McKinsey estimated that within a decade, Chinese carmakers could command a share equal to what Japanese and Korean carmakers enjoy, of 14% and 9%, respectively.
Phil Dunne, a managing director at consultancy Stax, said Europe's carmakers have moved too late to counter the threat after years of complacency, and "the Chinese are here to stay".
European carmakers confront tariffs, Chinese rivalry at Munich car show
Image: Leonhard Simon/Getty Images
