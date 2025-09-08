Mercedes doesn't fear China but is working to bring down costs

Mercedes-Benz does not need to fear Chinese competition on electric vehicles but the German carmaker is working to reduce costs amid a price battle there, chief technology officer Markus Schaefer said in Munich on Monday.

“We have worked our way to the top in the area of electro-mobility, so we don't need to be afraid of China,” Schaefer said after the launch of Mercedes' electric GLC SUV at the IAA motor show.

Mercedes is working hard with its Chinese development team to improve costs, he added.

Reuters