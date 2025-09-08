The new CEO of carmaker Stellantis has urged the EU to show flexibility on the transition to electric vehicles to protect the auto industry.
"A strategic dialogue is very important, but it's vital to act with urgency. There is no time for delays," said Antonio Filosa, who became Stellantis CEO in June.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is set to host automotive sector executives on September 12 to discuss the future of the sector, which is facing twin threats of Chinese competition in electric vehicles and US tariffs.
Filosa, head of a group whose brands include Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Peugeot, Chrysler, Jeep, and Opel, called on the European Commission to support the sale of cars such as hybrids to bring down the average age of vehicles on the road.
"A European policy that encourages the replacement of older cars with new cars and a wider choice of powertrains would have a greater impact on global CO2 emissions than the annual new car market does," he said in a joint interview with Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore and France's Les Echos.
Filosa said the light commercial vehicle sector was facing an emergency and the period over which CO2 emissions in the category were calculated should be extended to five years from three.
He also sought to dismiss speculation that Stellantis could seek a buyer for Maserati as he reviews its brand portfolio.
"I want to make it clear Maserati is not for sale, but we need to understand which products to develop and which long-term strategy to adopt for one of our most iconic brands," he said.
New Stellantis CEO urges EU support for car sector
Image: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
