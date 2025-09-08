SVI’s engineers worked with Ford South Africa and Fox suspension specialists to ensure the vehicle’s performance remained intact. Standard Ranger Raptor specifications include a gross vehicle mass (GVM) of 3,130kg and a 670kg payload. With the B6 armouring, the figures rise to 3,499kg and 1,039kg respectively, while retaining the signature 2.5-inch Fox live-valve internal bypass shock absorbers paired with uprated heavy-duty springs.
Power comes from the Raptor’s twin-turbo 3.0l V6 petrol engine, which produces 292kW and 583Nm, easily handling the extra weight of the armour. The upgrade does not affect the vehicle’s warranty or service plans, thanks to SVI’s status under Ford’s Pro Convertor programme, formerly known as the Qualified Vehicle Modifier initiative. The full package, including the base vehicle, can be financed via Ford Credit.
Pricing for the B6 360º discreet armouring starts at R891,735 (excluding VAT). SVI continues to offer its B4 discreet package from R588,730, and the partial SVI Lite B2 armour from R64,950 per closure. Build time for the B4 and B6 kits is about three months, while the SVI Lite partial armour can be installed in about two weeks. Optional upgrades include roof armour, PA systems and heavy-duty runflat tyres.
SVI launches Ford-approved B6 armour for Ranger Raptor
Image: Supplied
South Africa’s Bashewa-based armouring company, SVI Engineering, has introduced a Ford-backed B6 discreet armouring package for the Ranger Raptor, marking the first time the high-performance derivative is offered with protection against assault rifles. Previously, the Raptor was only available with B4-level protection designed for handguns.
The B6 upgrade provides comprehensive 360º protection for occupants against assault rifles such as the AK47, R1 and R5. The package includes 38mm curved armoured glass, high-grade steel plates covering all doors, pillars and windows, full firewall and footwell protection and safeguarding of critical under bonnet components such as the battery and ABS unit.
Image: Supplied
SVI’s engineers worked with Ford South Africa and Fox suspension specialists to ensure the vehicle’s performance remained intact. Standard Ranger Raptor specifications include a gross vehicle mass (GVM) of 3,130kg and a 670kg payload. With the B6 armouring, the figures rise to 3,499kg and 1,039kg respectively, while retaining the signature 2.5-inch Fox live-valve internal bypass shock absorbers paired with uprated heavy-duty springs.
Power comes from the Raptor’s twin-turbo 3.0l V6 petrol engine, which produces 292kW and 583Nm, easily handling the extra weight of the armour. The upgrade does not affect the vehicle’s warranty or service plans, thanks to SVI’s status under Ford’s Pro Convertor programme, formerly known as the Qualified Vehicle Modifier initiative. The full package, including the base vehicle, can be financed via Ford Credit.
Pricing for the B6 360º discreet armouring starts at R891,735 (excluding VAT). SVI continues to offer its B4 discreet package from R588,730, and the partial SVI Lite B2 armour from R64,950 per closure. Build time for the B4 and B6 kits is about three months, while the SVI Lite partial armour can be installed in about two weeks. Optional upgrades include roof armour, PA systems and heavy-duty runflat tyres.
MORE
Record-breaking Porsche 911 Turbo S unveiled
SVI Engineering adds driver training to B6 armouring package
Armoured Mobility now offers bank financing for armoured vehicles in SA
REVIEW | What it’s like to drive a bulletproof Armormax Toyota Prado
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos