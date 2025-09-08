Why is E20 fuel causing such angst in India’s car market?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's roll-out of ethanol-blended fuel, called E20, has caused panic and confusion in the world's third-largest car market.
E20 is petrol blended with 20% ethanol, an alcohol mainly produced from sugarcane and grains such as maize and rice. It was introduced at a few pumps in April 2023 and has been rolled out across India since April 2025, replacing the 10% ethanol fuel, called E10, most cars are designed to use.
In recent weeks older fuel blends such as E10 and E5 have ceased to be available, leaving consumers with no choice but to buy E20.
India said E20 reduces oil imports, helping to save $5bn (R87,734,750,000) in foreign exchange this year, and will add almost $4.6bn (R80,715,970,000) to farmer incomes.
The fuel is also considered less polluting.
Brazil and the US are among other major markets pushing ethanol-blended fuels. However, those nations, unlike India, offer many fuel blends at their pumps, giving consumers a choice.
Indian motorists worry about having no other fuel option at the country's 90,000 pumps, and how E20 may affect the performance of older cars and motorcycles. Many car manuals cite only E5 or E10 as permitted fuels to be used, adding to the confusion, even though an auto industry group, not carmakers directly, had said warranties and insurance claims would be honoured.
The government said the fears are unfounded and E20 is the only way forward. Older vehicles may need to replace some rubber parts and gaskets but the government said that is a "simple process".
The car industry has largely supported the government's line. It said last week that according to lab tests, fuel efficiency falls by 2% to 4% with the use of E20, higher in real world conditions and older vintages, but called it a safe fuel.
This marks a drastic change from the industry's long-standing position on E20.
In 2020, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers said the government must provide E10 alongside E20 to ensure the "safe operation" of vehicles, adding changing parts in older vehicles is a "mammoth task".
India's sugar mills and distilleries such as Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Balrampur Chini Mills and Shree Renuka Sugars gain from higher sugar demand, and so do ethanol producers such as Praj Industries and Cian Agro .
State-run oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corp, gain from reduced crude imports.
Why is E20 fuel causing such angst in India’s car market?
Image: Sudipta Das/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's roll-out of ethanol-blended fuel, called E20, has caused panic and confusion in the world's third-largest car market.
E20 is petrol blended with 20% ethanol, an alcohol mainly produced from sugarcane and grains such as maize and rice. It was introduced at a few pumps in April 2023 and has been rolled out across India since April 2025, replacing the 10% ethanol fuel, called E10, most cars are designed to use.
In recent weeks older fuel blends such as E10 and E5 have ceased to be available, leaving consumers with no choice but to buy E20.
India said E20 reduces oil imports, helping to save $5bn (R87,734,750,000) in foreign exchange this year, and will add almost $4.6bn (R80,715,970,000) to farmer incomes.
The fuel is also considered less polluting.
Brazil and the US are among other major markets pushing ethanol-blended fuels. However, those nations, unlike India, offer many fuel blends at their pumps, giving consumers a choice.
Indian motorists worry about having no other fuel option at the country's 90,000 pumps, and how E20 may affect the performance of older cars and motorcycles. Many car manuals cite only E5 or E10 as permitted fuels to be used, adding to the confusion, even though an auto industry group, not carmakers directly, had said warranties and insurance claims would be honoured.
The government said the fears are unfounded and E20 is the only way forward. Older vehicles may need to replace some rubber parts and gaskets but the government said that is a "simple process".
The car industry has largely supported the government's line. It said last week that according to lab tests, fuel efficiency falls by 2% to 4% with the use of E20, higher in real world conditions and older vintages, but called it a safe fuel.
This marks a drastic change from the industry's long-standing position on E20.
In 2020, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers said the government must provide E10 alongside E20 to ensure the "safe operation" of vehicles, adding changing parts in older vehicles is a "mammoth task".
India's sugar mills and distilleries such as Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Balrampur Chini Mills and Shree Renuka Sugars gain from higher sugar demand, and so do ethanol producers such as Praj Industries and Cian Agro .
State-run oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corp, gain from reduced crude imports.
BMW to return to growth in China with new all-electric series, CFO says
New Stellantis CEO urges EU support for car sector
European carmakers confront tariffs, Chinese rivalry at Munich car show
Porsche to introduce wireless charging for electric Cayenne SUV
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos