China’s BYD will start production at its new EV plant in Hungary by the end of the year, an executive said on Monday.
"This shows we are in Europe to stay," BYD's executive vice president Stella Li said during a press event at the Munich car show.
The first model off the line will be the Dolphin Surf compact electric car.
The news follows a Reuters report in July that BYD was considering delaying mass production in Hungary until 2026 and operating the plant below capacity for at least the first two years.
BYD to open Hungary EV plant by late 2025
Image: Supplied
