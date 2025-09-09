Ford is recalling 1.9-million vehicles worldwide due to faulty rear-view cameras, the latest in a series of callbacks over the issue, the carmaker said Tuesday.
The recall covers various 2015 to 2019 model year Lincoln MKC, Lincoln Navigator, Mustang, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, Expedition, Edge, Transit, Transit Connect, Econoline and Ranger vehicles because rear-view cameras can display inverted, distorted or blank images, Ford said in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. (NHTSA).
The measure covers about 1.45-million vehicles in the US, 122,000 in Canada and about 300,000 in other markets.
Ford said it was aware of 44,123 warranty claims worldwide related to the recall issue and 18 related accidents but no injuries.
Dealers will inspect and replace vehicle cameras, the US car safety regulator said. The carmaker in April recalled 160,000 vehicles from the 2015 model year for rear camera failures.
Ford agreed to a $165m (R2.88bn) civil penalty in November after an NHTSA investigation found the carmaker failed to recall vehicles with defective rear-view cameras in a timely manner.
The NHTSA in August 2021 opened an investigation after Ford in 2020 recalled 620,246 vehicles for a rear camera issue to determine whether the carmaker recalled the vehicles in a timely fashion. Ford expanded that recall in 2022 and again in March 2024, adding about 24,000 vehicles.
In the new recall the NHTSA last year referred seven allegations of rear camera failures on vehicles from 2015-2018 to Ford for further investigation.
Canadian car parts supplier Magna International is recalling more than 250,000 rear-view cameras fitted in select Ford and Stellantis vehicles, the agency said in a separate notice.
An estimated 30,000 Ford vehicles have been recalled in Southern Africa in 2025.
Ford recalls 1.9-million vehicles over faulty rear-view camera
Image: Supplied
Ford is recalling 1.9-million vehicles worldwide due to faulty rear-view cameras, the latest in a series of callbacks over the issue, the carmaker said Tuesday.
The recall covers various 2015 to 2019 model year Lincoln MKC, Lincoln Navigator, Mustang, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, Expedition, Edge, Transit, Transit Connect, Econoline and Ranger vehicles because rear-view cameras can display inverted, distorted or blank images, Ford said in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. (NHTSA).
The measure covers about 1.45-million vehicles in the US, 122,000 in Canada and about 300,000 in other markets.
Ford said it was aware of 44,123 warranty claims worldwide related to the recall issue and 18 related accidents but no injuries.
Dealers will inspect and replace vehicle cameras, the US car safety regulator said. The carmaker in April recalled 160,000 vehicles from the 2015 model year for rear camera failures.
Ford agreed to a $165m (R2.88bn) civil penalty in November after an NHTSA investigation found the carmaker failed to recall vehicles with defective rear-view cameras in a timely manner.
The NHTSA in August 2021 opened an investigation after Ford in 2020 recalled 620,246 vehicles for a rear camera issue to determine whether the carmaker recalled the vehicles in a timely fashion. Ford expanded that recall in 2022 and again in March 2024, adding about 24,000 vehicles.
In the new recall the NHTSA last year referred seven allegations of rear camera failures on vehicles from 2015-2018 to Ford for further investigation.
Canadian car parts supplier Magna International is recalling more than 250,000 rear-view cameras fitted in select Ford and Stellantis vehicles, the agency said in a separate notice.
An estimated 30,000 Ford vehicles have been recalled in Southern Africa in 2025.
MORE:
Another safety recall for Fords in SA
Ford recalls nearly 500,000 vehicles over brake fluid leak
Product safety recalls for models of Nissan, Citroën and Ford vehicles
Volkswagen South Africa tight-lipped over Amarok recall query
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos