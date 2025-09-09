news

Ford to recall nearly 1.5-million vehicles over faulty rear-view camera

09 September 2025 - 10:05 By Reuters
The Ford Mustang is one of the vehicles affected by the recall.
Image: Supplied

Ford is recalling about 1.5-million vehicles in the US due to a rear-view camera issue causing an inverted, distorted or blank image, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday.

The recall affects select vehicles from model years 2015 to 2019 of Lincoln MKC, Lincoln Navigator, Mustang, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, Expedition, Edge, Transit, Transit Connect, Econoline and Ranger, the NHTSA said.

Ford dealers will inspect and replace vehicle cameras at no cost to owners, the US car safety regulator said.

Canadian car parts supplier Magna International is recalling more than 250,000 rear-view cameras fitted in select Ford and Stellantis vehicles, the agency said in a separate notice. 

An estimated 30,000 Ford vehicles have been recalled in Southern Africa in 2025.

