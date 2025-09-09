news

Uber and Momenta to begin self-driving testing in Munich next year

09 September 2025 - 08:35 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Uber has been attempting to establish a strong foothold in the robotaxi industry through partnerships with companies including Alphabet's Waymo, Lucid and WeRide as Tesla also expands its nascent autonomous taxi services.
Uber has been attempting to establish a strong foothold in the robotaxi industry through partnerships with companies including Alphabet's Waymo, Lucid and WeRide as Tesla also expands its nascent autonomous taxi services.
Image: Supplied

Uber and China-based self-driving tech firm Momenta announced plans on Monday to test level 4 autonomous vehicles in Germany next year as the ride-hailing platform seeks to expand its robotaxi footprint amid rising competition.

Autonomous vehicles classified as level 4 can drive without human intervention in specific zones and under certain conditions.

Uber has been attempting to establish a strong foothold in the robotaxi industry through partnerships with companies including Alphabet's Waymo, Lucid and WeRide as Tesla also expands its nascent autonomous taxi services.

Self-driving technology has faced a long road to commercialisation as safety regulators heavily scrutinise autonomous cars over accidents and crashes.

Momenta's driver assistance software is on the road in 400,000 vehicles through its automotive partnerships, the company said.

Uber and Momenta first announced their partnership in May to introduce autonomous vehicles in international markets outside the US and China.

READ MORE:

BMW monitoring China price war for launch of its all-electric iX3

BMW is monitoring its highly competitive China market in terms of pricing before the launch of the new iX3 model there next year, head of sales ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Mercedes doesn't fear China but is working to bring down costs

Mercedes-Benz does not need to fear Chinese competition on electric vehicles but the German carmaker is working to reduce costs amid a price battle ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Tariffs have cost Volkswagen ‘several billion’ so far

US tariffs have cost Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaker, billions of euros so far, its CEO said on Monday, adding its key brand Porsche was being ...
Motoring
1 day ago

New Stellantis CEO urges EU support for car sector

The new CEO of carmaker Stellantis has urged the EU to show flexibility on the transition to electric vehicles to protect the auto industry.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | VW Polo rally cars drift around Plant Kariega Features
  2. Ford to recall nearly 1.5-million vehicles over faulty rear-view camera news
  3. Lexus IS sedan to exit South Africa after 26 years news
  4. BYD to open Hungary EV plant by late 2025 news
  5. Renault to add cheaper batteries for more affordable EVs news

Latest Videos

Ethiopia to inaugurate mega dam, fuelling downstream fears over Nile water ...
Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam inauguration gives new hope to many Ethiopians