Hybrid cars are not low-emission fix to meet EU CO2 targets: campaign group

Plug-in hybrids are marketed as low-emission vehicles but have similar performance to petrol cars, says T&E executive director William Todts

10 September 2025 - 09:18 By Reuters
Hybrid cars release far more carbon dioxide than their official ratings indicate and should not qualify as low-emission vehicles to meet EU targets, a report by transport research and campaign group T&E said on Wednesday.

European auto executives are expected to air their complaints about EU CO2 emissions targets at a meeting with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Friday to discuss the EU sector's future.

In a letter two weeks ago, the two main EU automobile associations said plug-in electric vehicles would play a vital role and urged Brussels not to tighten rules on them.

T&E said data from the European Environmental Agency showed real-world emissions were more than 130g of CO2 per kilometre for PHEV models, equivalent to a mid-size petrol car and nearly five times the official values of less than 30.

“Plug-in hybrids are being marketed as low-emission vehicles, but actually if you compare them to petrol cars in real-world performance, they're very, very similar,” said T&E executive director William Todts.

T&E said a main cause for the discrepancy between real-world and official ratings was an overly optimistic assessment of the share of vehicle operations powered only by electricity known as the utility factor.

The commission plans to revise this in 2025/2026 and 2027/28, when T&E said the gap would narrow, though real-world emissions would still be 18% above official figures.

T&E said the changes should persuade carmakers to increase the range of batteries in hybrids to make them more electric.

In 2024 while EU new electric vehicle sales dropped to a 13.6% market share, plug-in and other hybrids made up 38%, according to EU carmaker association ACEA.

