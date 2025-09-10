news

Toyota to consolidate Lexus production sites in US

10 September 2025 - 07:47 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Toyota makes Lexus ES sedans at a plant in the state of Kentucky and Lexus TX sport utility vehicles, pictured, at a site in Indiana.
Toyota makes Lexus ES sedans at a plant in the state of Kentucky and Lexus TX sport utility vehicles, pictured, at a site in Indiana.
Image: Supplied

Toyota will consolidate production of its luxury Lexus brand cars in the US into a single location from two in the face of high tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump's administration, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

The move is aimed at strengthening US production of petrol-electric hybrid vehicles while shifting some production of high-end Lexus cars to Japan, according to the report.

Toyota said the information was not something announced by the company, adding it was constantly considering how to optimise its production structure as part of its efforts to make better cars.

Toyota makes Lexus ES sedans at a plant in the state of Kentucky and Lexus TX sport utility vehicles at a site in Indiana.

After the consolidation, Toyota will end production of Lexus cars at the Kentucky plant, according to Nikkei.

READ MORE:

Ford recalls 1.9-million vehicles over faulty rear-view camera

Ford is recalling 1.9-million vehicles worldwide due to faulty rear-view cameras, the latest in a series of callbacks over the issue.
Motoring
1 day ago

Ferrari boss John Elkann to serve community service in tax ruling

Ferrari chairperson John Elkann has agreed to do a year of community service and pay a negotiated sum to settle a tax dispute over the inheritance ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

BYD to open Hungary EV plant by late 2025

China’s BYD will start production at its new EV plant in Hungary by the end of the year, an executive said on Monday.
Motoring
1 day ago

Tariffs have cost Volkswagen ‘several billion’ so far

US tariffs have cost Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaker, billions of euros so far, its CEO said on Monday, adding its key brand Porsche was being ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Adidas named official apparel partner of Audi F1 team Motorsport
  2. Aston Martin unveils special Vanquish, DB12 models for Volante’s 60th New Models
  3. Mercedes EQS with solid-state battery covers 1,205km on single charge news
  4. Nissan SA offers limited time price cuts on X-Trail SUV news
  5. New Ferrari 849 Testarossa pays homage to the 1980s icon New Models

Latest Videos

Apple launches 'game changer' iPhone Air for $999 | REUTERS
Proposed Missouri congressional map would split Troost Avenue in Kansas City