BMW 3.0 CSL Group 2 race car heads to auction

11 September 2025 - 16:43 By Motoring Staff
Presented at the Zoute Concours Auction in its Spa-winning livery, the car is eligible for some of the world's most prestigious historic racing events, including the Le Mans Classic.
Presented at the Zoute Concours Auction in its Spa-winning livery, the car is eligible for some of the world’s most prestigious historic racing events, including the Le Mans Classic.
Image: Supplied

Broad Arrow Auctions will offer an iconic selection of motorsport collector cars at its inaugural Zoute Concours Auction in Knokke-Heist, Belgium, on October 10.

Among the standout lots is a BMW 3.0 CSL Group 2 that won the 24 Hours of Spa in 1976 and claimed a class victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the same year.

With its lightweight construction and high-revving 224kW straight-six engine, this example was originally prepared for a Belgian BMW dealership to compete on the track in 1976. It received extensive racing modifications and made its debut at Zandvoort in the Netherlands Touring Car Championship.

With its lightweight construction and high-revving 224kW straight-six engine, this example was originally prepared for a Belgian BMW dealership to compete on the track in 1976.
With its lightweight construction and high-revving 224kW straight-six engine, this example was originally prepared for a Belgian BMW dealership to compete on the track in 1976.
Image: Supplied

After only a few races, the car was entered into Le Mans where, despite qualifying at the back of the grid, it finished 24th overall and first in the Group 2 class. Buoyed by that success, an all-Belgian driver line-up contested the Spa 24 Hours, again climbing through the field to take the lead in the closing stages before crossing the finish line victorious.

Sold at the end of the 1976 season, this significant piece of touring car history has since been used in various hill climb and track events, including the Monza Historic, Zoute Grand Prix and Spa Classic. It has also appeared at multiple concours events. Since being acquired by its current owner in 2011, it has received regular maintenance and preparation, with a complete engine rebuild in 2018 and 2019.

Presented at the Zoute Concours Auction in its Spa-winning livery, the car is eligible for some of the world’s most prestigious historic racing events, including the Le Mans Classic. It is expected to sell for between €500,000 (R10.22m) and €600,000 (R12.27m).

