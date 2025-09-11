news

TGR plans to reproduce 4A-GE engine parts

11 September 2025 - 13:02 By Motoring Reporter
The 4A-GE is best known for powering the Toyota AE86 Levin and Toyota AE86 Trueno.
Image: TGR

Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) announced this week it will reproduce and reissue parts for Toyota’s legendary 4A-GE engine.

Debuting in 1983, this high-revving four-cylinder performance motor is best known for powering the Toyota AE86 Levin and Toyota AE86 Trueno — the latter made famous by the Japanese street racing manga series Initial D. It also featured in several locally available models, including the Toyota Conquest RSI and Toyota Corolla RXI.

As part of TGR’s heritage parts project, customers will soon be able to purchase reproduced cylinder head and cylinder block sub-assemblies.

The cylinder head's intake ports undergo a coating process to smooth out surface irregularities before polishing.
Image: Supplied

According to TGR, the cylinder head sub-assembly features combustion chambers with additional machining to reduce untouched cast surface areas, helping to minimise differences in compression ratios between individual engines. The intake ports also undergo a coating process to smooth out surface irregularities before polishing. Cam cap knock pins, which were originally only partially used, have been added throughout to improve assembly workability.

The cylinder block sub-assembly gains cylinder bores that undergo a modern honing process to improve machining precision. Durability has also been enhanced through the use of higher rigidity cast iron and simulation-based modifications to the crank cap structure.

The cylinder block sub-assembly gains cylinder bores that undergo a modern honing process to improve machining precision.
Image: Supplied

Responding to customer feedback gathered at various events, TGR said it has given certain intake and exhaust ports of the cylinder head sub-assembly thicker walls. The cylinder block sub-assembly now also includes bosses and ribs for transverse mounting, allowing installation not only in the AE86 but also in front-wheel drive vehicles.

TGR’s heritage catalogue is ever expanding and now includes parts support for other classic Toyota models such as the Toyota 2000GT, Toyota Supra A70, Toyota Supra A80 and various Toyota Land Cruiser models.

Visit the TGR Heritage portal for more information.

