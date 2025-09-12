news

Rare BMW models headline upcoming Creative Rides Spring Auction

12 September 2025 - 14:22 By Motoring Staff
Creative Rides will offer a selection of rare and collectible BMW models at its Spring Auction on September 18 at the company’s showroom in Bryanston.
Image: Supplied

Creative Rides will offer a selection of rare and collectible BMW models at its Spring Auction on September 18 at the company’s showroom in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

With vehicles spanning more than four decades, the collection includes several limited production and historically significant cars, ranging from locally built models to rare Motorsport specials.

Among the highlights is a 1987 BMW 333i (E30), one of just 204 produced exclusively for South Africa. The example on offer is finished in Henna Red and is one of the few fitted with factory power steering.

Also set to go under the hammer is a 1999 BMW M3 GT2 (E36) in Imola Red. Only 50 of these homologation models were hand-built, making it one of the most sought after modern-era BMWs among collectors.

The catalogue also features:

  • a 1986 Alpina C2 2.5 (E30), one of only 74 produced;
  • a 1989 BMW M5 (E28), regarded as the original M-badged super saloon; and
  • a 2006 BMW M5 (E60) equipped with a 5.0l V10 and seven-speed SMG transmission

.

Completing the line-up are two grand tourers:

  • a 1982 BMW 635 CSi in Arctic Blue Metallic; and
  • a 2007 BMW 650i Convertible with a 4.8l V8.

According to Creative Rides, the auction will accept bids in person and online via its website.

