Xpeng recalling more than 47,000 P7+ EVs over potential steering assist failure

12 September 2025 - 12:29 By Reuters
Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng will recall 47,490 P7+ electric sedans from September 15 due to a potential steering assist failure, the Chinese market regulator said on Friday.
Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng will recall 47,490 P7+ electric sedans from September 15 due to a potential steering assist failure, the Chinese market regulator said on Friday.
Image: Supplied

Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng will recall 47,490 P7+ electric sedans from September 15 due to a potential steering assist failure, the Chinese market regulator said on Friday.

Loose wire connections in the power steering assist sensors of the affected cars produced between August 2024 and April may cause the steering sensor signal to fluctuate. The signal fluctuation will activate the steering failure warning light and the steering assist system will fail, the state administration for market regulation said.

The cars to be recalled make up more than  65.5% of the model's sales by the end of August, according to Reuters' analysis based on sales data from Dcar, ByteDance's auto unit.

The car went on sale in November as a challenger to Tesla's Model 3. Priced from 186,800 yuan (R455,624), the electric sedan has become one of Xpeng's best-selling models.

Xpeng's overall car deliveries more than tripled to 271,615 in the first eight months of 2025.

