news

BYD will ‘actively respond’ to supplier payment initiative

15 September 2025 - 08:44 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
BYD said it will focus on order confirmation, delivery and acceptance, payment and settlement and contract duration among other key links in ensuring timely payments.
BYD said it will focus on order confirmation, delivery and acceptance, payment and settlement and contract duration among other key links in ensuring timely payments.
Image: Valeria Mongelli/Anadolu via Getty Images

China's BYD said on Monday it would actively respond to an industry initiative that fleshes out rules on carmakers making timely payments to suppliers, joining others in complying with a government call against price wars.

The Chinese electric vehicle giant said it will focus on order confirmation, delivery and acceptance, payment and settlement and contract duration among other key links in ensuring timely payments.

The statement and similar pledges by major Chinese carmakers including SAIC Motor, Changan , Chery and Xiaomi comes after an initiative by China's Association of Automobile Manufacturers (Caam).

The Caam proposal addresses concerns over potential loopholes in honouring an industrywide commitment in June to make supplier payments within 60 days.

The initiative specifies the acceptance of goods will in principle be no more than three working days, which would be the start of the 60-day payment period, according to an association statement. The payments should be made via cash or bankers' acceptance, it added.

The payment involves a complex process and due to carmakers' different supply chain management systems, their honouring the promises varies, the association said.

Chery, for instance, said last month it had shortened the average supplier payment period to 47 days, while other carmakers were generally vague about the exact length of their payments.

In an action plan released over the weekend, China's industry ministry vowed tighter regulation of the car industry grappling with insufficient demand and "disorderly competition".

It set vehicle sales targets for this year lower than Caam's forecasts early this year.

READ MORE:

Tesla eyes production increase at German EV plant

US electric carmaker Tesla plans to raise production at its German plant for the rest of the year due to strong sales, the head of the Gruenheide ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

EU to bring forward review of 2035 vehicle emissions targets

The European Commission will bring forward a review of its 2035 CO2 emission targets to the end of this year from 2026, EU sources said on Friday ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Xpeng recalling more than 47,000 P7+ EVs over potential steering assist failure

Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng will recall 47,490 P7+ electric sedans from September 15 due to a potential steering assist failure, the Chinese ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Eskom introduces EVs to its employee fleet

The EVs range from light delivery vehicles to trucks and will be used mainly in Eskom’s distribution and generation divisions.
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Is the Toyota Hilux Legend 55 worth celebrating? First Drives
  2. Interest rate relief sparks surge in used car sales Features
  3. REVIEW | Porsche Panamera GTS is a luxury limo with serious bite Motoring
  4. SA’s Kelvin van der Linde triumphs at Suzuka 1,000km Motorsport
  5. Analogue Automotive is building a 600kg single-seat super Elise New Models

Latest Videos

ANC's plan to address service delivery failures
Displaced Sudanese family reunited after war separates them for 18 months