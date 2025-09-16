news

Ford launches new styling pack for Ranger XL double cab

16 September 2025 - 10:56 By Motoring Staff
The styling pack adds pizzaz to Ford's entry level Ranger model.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Ford is offering a unique styling package tailored for its entry-level Ranger XL derivative.

Available exclusively on new double cab models (you can't retrofit it at a later stage), it adds a number of exterior enhancements, including:

  • distinctive decals applied to the rear arches;
  • a matte-black sports bar behind the passenger cab;
  • a durable spray-in bed liner for load box protection; and
  • an exclusive “Ranger” tailgate decal.

Finishing things off is a smart set of 18" Wildtrak alloy wheels shod with 255/65 Goodyear Wrangler Territory AT tyres. 

Ford says the new Ranger XL accessory pack is made up of Genuine Ford Accessories and Ford Licensed Accessories engineered and tested to the same rigorous standards as the carmaker's factory-fitted components.

The pack is priced at an additional R30,000 and is covered by Ford’s comprehensive four-year/120,000km new vehicle warranty.

