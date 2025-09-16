news

Ford to cut up to 1,000 jobs at Germany's Cologne e-car plant

16 September 2025 - 16:14 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ford will cut up to 1,000 jobs in electric car production in the German city of Cologne due to weak demand, the US carmaker said on Tuesday.
Ford will cut up to 1,000 jobs in electric car production in the German city of Cologne due to weak demand, the US carmaker said on Tuesday.
Image: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Ford will cut up to 1,000 jobs in electric car production in the German city of Cologne due to weak demand, the US carmaker said in a statement on Tuesday.

“In Europe, demand for electric cars remains well below industry forecasts,” the statement said. 

“Ford will therefore switch production at the Cologne plant to single-shift operation from January 2026,” resulting in the job losses, it added.

The company said it would offer voluntary redundancy packages to those affected at its Cologne electric vehicle centre.

Ford has been undergoing a painful restructuring in Germany affecting thousands of jobs, including at its Cologne site as well as a plant in Saarlouis that is set to close.

READ MORE:

Nissan slashes output plan for new Leaf model due to battery shortage

Nissan has revised down its production plan for the new model of its Leaf electric vehicle by more than half for September to November due to delays ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

JLR extends production halt after cybersecurity incident

Britain's largest carmaker, Jaguar Land Rover, says a pause in production due to a cyberattack will now stretch to September 24, extending the ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

BYD will ‘actively respond’ to supplier payment initiative

China's BYD said on Monday it would actively respond to an industry initiative that fleshes out rules on carmakers making timely payments to ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Tesla eyes production increase at German EV plant

US electric carmaker Tesla plans to raise production at its German plant for the rest of the year due to strong sales, the head of the Gruenheide ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Ford recalls 1.9-million vehicles over faulty rear-view camera

Ford is recalling 1.9-million vehicles worldwide due to faulty rear-view cameras, the latest in a series of callbacks over the issue.
Motoring
1 week ago

Ford to retrench hundreds of workers in South Africa

Imports are undercutting prices and demand for SA-made vehicles while export demand is also under pressure
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BYD Dolphin Surf launched as SA's cheapest new EV New Models
  2. Ford to cut up to 1,000 jobs at Germany's Cologne e-car plant news
  3. BMW X3 gets the Armormax treatment New Models
  4. Xpeng AeroHT's flying cars collide mid-flight at air show news
  5. What it’s like to experience a racing Dakar Hilux from the cockpit news

Latest Videos

How Memphis is reacting to Trump's federal law enforcement deployment
Hollywood actor and director Robert Redford dies at 89 | Sky News coverage