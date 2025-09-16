British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said on Tuesday it has extended its pause in production until September 24 after a disruption from a cybersecurity incident disclosed earlier this month.
This is a developing story.
JLR extends production halt after cybersecurity incident
Image: ©topdeq/123RF.COM
