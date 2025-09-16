news

LOCAL LAUNCH

Nice-priced Jaecoo J5 lands in SA, with R10,000 discount for first month

The compact SUV slots under the J7 launched by the Chinese brand last year

16 September 2025 - 09:36 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Jaecoo J5 starts at R379,900.
The Jaecoo J5 starts at R379,900.
Image: SUPPLIED

Jaecoo has launched the new J5 as a more affordable compact SUV that slots below the larger J7.

Jaecoo is a Chinese marque introduced to South Africa in April 2024 as a sub-brand of Chery, with the J7 as its first offering, selling in four models priced between R519,900 and R689,900.

Available in three trims — Vortex, Glacier and Inferno — the new J5 is priced between R379,900 and R479,900, with a R10,000 discount for the lower two models for the first month.

This includes a five-year/150,000km warranty with roadside assistance, five-year/75,000km service plan and 10-year/1-million kilometre engine warranty (linked to the first owner).

All three J5 variants are powered by a turbocharged 1.5l petrol engine with outputs of 115kW and 230Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels via continuously variable transmission .

Inside, the J5 blends practicality with plush touches, digital displays and wireless smartphone connectivity.

The J5 blends practicality with plush touches and digital displays.
The J5 blends practicality with plush touches and digital displays.
Image: SUPPLIED

On the safety front, all J5s have ABS brakes, electronic stability programme, and front and front side airbags, with the Glacier and Inferno adding side curtain airbags to the package. 

Compared to the J7’s 4,500mm, the J5 is 4,350mm in length and competes against compact SUVs such as the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Haval Jolion, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser and VW T-Roc. The 2,620mm wheelbase provides a spacious interior, with a 480l boot that expands to 1,284l with the rear seats folded down.

Specification levels are generous across the line-up, starting with the entry-level Vortex, which comes with automatic wipers and headlights, black cloth upholstery, a 13.2-inch (33.5cm) infotainment display, automatic climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an eight-inch (20.3cm) digital driver’s cluster, and a four-speaker audio system.

The Glacier improves on this with leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, a six-speaker sound system and additional upgrades.

The Inferno adds dual-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, and an eight-speaker sound system, among other things. The range-topping model also has advanced driver assist features such as lane change assist, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert and door-open warning.

PRICING

  • Jaecoo J5 Vortex: R379,900 (launch price: R369,900 for the first month).
  • Jaecoo J5 Glacier: R439,900 (launch price: R429,900 for the first month).
  • Jaecoo J5 Inferno: R479,900

READ MORE:

Used Chinese vehicles see 89% sales spike on AutoTrader

Once the underdogs of the automotive world, Chinese carmakers have proven a force to be reckoned with and are giving established automotive brands ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Omoda C7 revealed at Kyalami Festival of Motoring

Jaecoo J5 also unveiled as a compact SUV that slots in under the J7
Motoring
2 weeks ago

FIRST DRIVE | Fuel-sipping Jaecoo J7 plug-in hybrid arrives in Mzansi

At R689,900 the J7 SHS is one of the most affordable plug-in hybrids in the segment
Motoring
3 months ago

iCAUR launches as South Africa’s newest car brand

The Chery empire keeps growing, with iCAUR to become the Chinese group’s latest brand when it launches locally in the middle of 2026 with a range of ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nice-priced Jaecoo J5 lands in SA, with R10,000 discount for first month news
  2. GWM launches new work-ready P300 SX bakkie range New Models
  3. JLR extends production halt after cybersecurity incident news
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the 2025 Audi A5 First Drives
  5. Verstappen cleared to race GT3 cars at Nürburgring Nordschleife Motorsport

Latest Videos

Tanzania: Opposition presidential candidate Luhaga Mpina barred from running ...
Trump says US struck another alleged Venezuelan drug vessel | REUTERS