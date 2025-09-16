On the safety front, all J5s have ABS brakes, electronic stability programme, and front and front side airbags, with the Glacier and Inferno adding side curtain airbags to the package.
LOCAL LAUNCH
Nice-priced Jaecoo J5 lands in SA, with R10,000 discount for first month
The compact SUV slots under the J7 launched by the Chinese brand last year
Image: SUPPLIED
Jaecoo has launched the new J5 as a more affordable compact SUV that slots below the larger J7.
Jaecoo is a Chinese marque introduced to South Africa in April 2024 as a sub-brand of Chery, with the J7 as its first offering, selling in four models priced between R519,900 and R689,900.
Available in three trims — Vortex, Glacier and Inferno — the new J5 is priced between R379,900 and R479,900, with a R10,000 discount for the lower two models for the first month.
This includes a five-year/150,000km warranty with roadside assistance, five-year/75,000km service plan and 10-year/1-million kilometre engine warranty (linked to the first owner).
All three J5 variants are powered by a turbocharged 1.5l petrol engine with outputs of 115kW and 230Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels via continuously variable transmission .
Inside, the J5 blends practicality with plush touches, digital displays and wireless smartphone connectivity.
Image: SUPPLIED
On the safety front, all J5s have ABS brakes, electronic stability programme, and front and front side airbags, with the Glacier and Inferno adding side curtain airbags to the package.
Compared to the J7’s 4,500mm, the J5 is 4,350mm in length and competes against compact SUVs such as the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Haval Jolion, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser and VW T-Roc. The 2,620mm wheelbase provides a spacious interior, with a 480l boot that expands to 1,284l with the rear seats folded down.
Specification levels are generous across the line-up, starting with the entry-level Vortex, which comes with automatic wipers and headlights, black cloth upholstery, a 13.2-inch (33.5cm) infotainment display, automatic climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an eight-inch (20.3cm) digital driver’s cluster, and a four-speaker audio system.
The Glacier improves on this with leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, a six-speaker sound system and additional upgrades.
The Inferno adds dual-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, and an eight-speaker sound system, among other things. The range-topping model also has advanced driver assist features such as lane change assist, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert and door-open warning.
PRICING
