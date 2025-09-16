Nissan has revised down its production plan for the new model of its Leaf electric vehicle by more than half for September to November due to delays in battery procurement, the Nikkei business daily said on Tuesday.
Lower than expected battery yields at a Nissan affiliate caused the revision, the Nikkei said, adding the Japanese carmaker plans to release the new EV model by the end of the year.
Nissan slashes output plan for new Leaf model due to battery shortage
Image: Supplied
Nissan has revised down its production plan for the new model of its Leaf electric vehicle by more than half for September to November due to delays in battery procurement, the Nikkei business daily said on Tuesday.
Lower than expected battery yields at a Nissan affiliate caused the revision, the Nikkei said, adding the Japanese carmaker plans to release the new EV model by the end of the year.
READ MORE:
Ford launches new styling pack for Ranger XL double cab
Nice-priced Jaecoo J5 lands in SA, with R10,000 discount for first month
JLR extends production halt after cybersecurity incident
Eskom introduces EVs to its employee fleet
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos