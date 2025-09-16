news

Nissan slashes output plan for new Leaf model due to battery shortage

16 September 2025 - 11:53 By Reuters
Equipped with a 75kWh battery pack the Leaf produces 160kW and 355Nm of torque.
Equipped with a 75kWh battery pack the Leaf produces 160kW and 355Nm of torque.
Image: Supplied

Nissan has revised down its production plan for the new model of its Leaf electric vehicle by more than half for September to November due to delays in battery procurement, the Nikkei business daily said on Tuesday.

Lower than expected battery yields at a Nissan affiliate caused the revision, the Nikkei said, adding the Japanese carmaker plans to release the new EV model by the end of the year.

