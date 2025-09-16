news

Xpeng AeroHT's flying cars collide mid-flight at air show

16 September 2025 - 15:53 By Reuters
Two of Xpeng AeroHT's flying cars collided mid-flight during rehearsals for the upcoming Changchun Air Show on Tuesday.
Image: LONG WEI / Feature China/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Two of Xpeng AeroHT's flying cars collided mid-flight during rehearsals for the upcoming Changchun Air Show on Tuesday and one suffered damage and caught fire during landing, the company said in a statement to Reuters.

People on-site were safe and the cause of the incident is being investigated, the statement added.

Chinese carmaker Xpeng invested in AeroHT in 2020 and the affiliate debuted its eVOTL flying car at the CES show in Las Vegas last year.

It started building its flying car assembly line in Guangzhou in October last year that will eventually be able to produce up to 10,000 flying cars annually.

