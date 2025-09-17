Changan is preparing to enter the South African market in October, introducing a range of passenger vehicles and bakkies, several of which feature electric propulsion.
Founded in 1862, Changan is one of China’s oldest vehicle manufacturers and operates 34 factories worldwide, with a presence in more than 75 markets and a reported customer base of more than 21-million drivers.
The company’s initial local line-up will include:
- the Alsvin sedan;
- CS75 Pro five- and seven-seat SUVs;
- Hunter 2.0l internal combustion; and
- Hunter REEV range extended electric bakkie; and
- the fully electric Deepal S07 SUV, which offers a claimed driving range of 475km.
Changan gearing up for imminent South African launch
Image: Supplied
Changan says these models are designed to handle local driving conditions, from urban commutes to rural roads.
Changan’s South African operations are being rolled out in partnership with international automotive group Jameel Motors.
The company plans to expand its local dealer footprint as part of its market entry strategy and intends to introduce additional models in 2026.
