Chinese SUV maker Jetour is launching sales of three combustion-engine SUVs in Europe, it said on Tuesday, joining a growing number of Chinese carmakers seeking to expand into the world's third-biggest car market.
The company will start sales of the X70 Plus, Dashing and T2 sport-utility vehicle models in Poland in November.
"Poland is a very important market for us," Yan Jun, executive vice-president of Jetour International said at a launch event in Warsaw. "We think the Polish market has the greatest potential in Europe."
Car sales in Poland were up 5.8% in the first eight months of 2025 versus the same period last year.
Jetour will sell cars in Poland through local distributor Asian Automotive Distribution Center and plans to have 30 dealerships across Poland by mid-2026.
As Jetour will sell combustion-engine models to start, its vehicles will not be subject to the tariffs the EU has imposed on Chinese-made fully electric cars.
Jetour is a unit of Chinese auto group Chery, though in a separate division from the Omoda, Jaecoo and Chery brands that have launched in Europe.
Chinese brands including BYD, Changan GAC and SAIC's MG have launched sales in Europe.
Earlier this year, the head of Jetour told Reuters the brand would launch sales in Europe in the third quarter and if successful the company would look at producing vehicles on the continent.
In 2024 Jetour sold about 560,000 cars globally and expects sales to hit 800,000 vehicles this year as it expands into new markets.
Jetour begins Europe car sales in Poland
Image: Supplied
