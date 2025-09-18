A Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson on Thursday urged the EU not to “unjustly” characterise Chinese cars as merely good value for money, as the bloc faces growing competition from Chinese carmakers.
EU carmakers are capable of adapting to market competition, spokesperson He Yadong said, adding protectionism cannot stop powerful market forces.
EU products are welcome to enter the Chinese market, he said, voicing willingness to advance co-operation on electric vehicles.
China fires back at EU over Chinese car perception
Image: Anna Barclay/Getty Images
A Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson on Thursday urged the EU not to “unjustly” characterise Chinese cars as merely good value for money, as the bloc faces growing competition from Chinese carmakers.
EU carmakers are capable of adapting to market competition, spokesperson He Yadong said, adding protectionism cannot stop powerful market forces.
EU products are welcome to enter the Chinese market, he said, voicing willingness to advance co-operation on electric vehicles.
READ MORE:
Celebrating 30 years of the Volvo 850 T-5R
WesBank reports increase in car balloon payments
Democrats rally against Trump’s move to scrap car emission rules
Tesla redesigning door handles that drew scrutiny over safety
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos