China fires back at EU over Chinese car perception

18 September 2025 - 13:30 By Reuters
Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson He Yadong on Thursday urged the EU not to 'unjustly' characterise Chinese cars as merely good value for money.
Image: Anna Barclay/Getty Images

A Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson on Thursday urged the EU not to “unjustly” characterise Chinese cars as merely good value for money, as the bloc faces growing competition from Chinese carmakers.

EU carmakers are capable of adapting to market competition, spokesperson He Yadong said, adding protectionism cannot stop powerful market forces.

EU products are welcome to enter the Chinese market, he said, voicing willingness to advance co-operation on electric vehicles.

