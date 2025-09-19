news

Nvidia mulls $500m investment in UK self-driving company Wayve

19 September 2025 - 14:20 By Reuters
Nvidia has signed a letter of intent for a possible $500m (R8.68bn) investment in Wayve.
Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

US chip designer Nvidia has signed a letter of intent for a possible $500m (R8.68bn) investment in the next funding round at Britain's Wayve, the autonomous driving technology group said on Thursday.

The development comes after Britain and the US signed a technology pact aimed at boosting ties in artificial intelligence (AI) and other fields.

Founded in 2017, Wayve raised more than $1bn (R17.37bn) last year, led by SoftBank Group and supported by Nvidia. Ride-hailing platform Uber also made a separate investment in the firm in 2024 for an undisclosed sum.

Wayve's technology, unlike conventional systems that rely on detailed digital maps and coding, uses machine learning with camera sensors mounted on the vehicles to learn from traffic patterns and driver behaviour.

Its autonomous driving platforms have been powered by a partnership with Nvidia, whose chips are now bolstering a global AI boom.

London-based Wayve operates in Britain and the US and has been expanding testing and development to wider markets such as Germany and Japan.

On Thursday Nvidia also pledged £2bn (R46.84bn) in investments in the British AI start-up ecosystem.

