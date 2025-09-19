news

Volvo stages first three-car EV crash test

19 September 2025 - 14:08 By Motoring Staff
The demonstration featured three Volvo EX90 electric SUVs.
Image: Supplied

Volvo has carried out what it says is the world’s first public crash test involving three electric vehicles in a single sequence; an experiment aimed at showing how its safety standards go beyond what regulations require.

The demonstration featured three Volvo EX90 electric SUVs. In the first run, an EX90 approached a stationary vehicle at 50km/h but came to a halt before impact, thanks to its driver assistance systems. Volvo said the City Safety system detected the obstacle and brought the car to a complete stop.

Moments later, a third EX90 travelling at 55km/h ploughed into the side of the stationary vehicle, striking it in the centre of the cabin where passengers would normally be seated.

“The car engaged its safety cage and that helped transfer the loads while managing to deform and absorb the energy from this violent crash,” said senior Volvo technical adviser Thomas Broberg.

“Of course, the side airbags and inflatable curtains were also activated immediately at the impact and that helped to protect the occupants.”

Data collected from the vehicles and crash test dummies suggested that no serious injuries would have occurred in such a collision.
Image: Supplied

Data collected from the vehicles and crash test dummies suggested no serious injuries would have occurred in such a collision.

“The test is a great example of how we can cover a wide range of scenarios than what is required to achieve five stars in any rating. It is essential to meet our pioneering safety standard, for safety in the real world,” Broberg said.

Volvo said the test underlines its intention to carry its long-running safety ethos into the electric era, developing protection systems for real-world crashes rather than simply designing cars to pass standardised tests.

Celebrating 30 years of the Volvo 850 T-5R

Introduced in 1995 as a limited-edition model, it was a sports sedan and wagon that merged power, poise and everyday practicality.
Motoring
1 day ago

Changan to come out swinging in SA with two tech-rich EV offerings

Changan will be the latest Chinese carmaker to enter South Africa when it makes its market debut next month.
Motoring
6 hours ago

Xiaomi moves to fix SU7 EV software issue tied to safety risk

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xiaomi will resolve software issues for 116,887 SU7 sedans through a recall due to insufficient early warnings when ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

Rospa takes aim at Cape Town Speed Classic with trick Skyline GT-R

Rospa International, well known among local enthusiasts for importing sought-after sports cars and JDM machines into South Africa, is preparing to ...
Motoring
1 day ago
