Chinese electric vehicle maker Xiaomi will resolve software issues for 116,887 SU7 sedans through a recall due to insufficient early warnings when highway pilot assisted driving is activated, the market regulator said on Friday.
It was not immediately clear if drivers might need, or would be eligible, to return vehicles for refunds.
Xiaomi will upgrade software for the cars within the scope of the recall, effective immediately, via an over-the-air update, the regulator said.
Xiaomi moves to fix SU7 EV software issue tied to safety risk
Image: Wikimedia Commons
