news

Xiaomi moves to fix SU7 EV software issue tied to safety risk

19 September 2025 - 07:59 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Chinese electric vehicle maker Xiaomi will resolve software issues for 116,887 SU7 sedans through a recall
Chinese electric vehicle maker Xiaomi will resolve software issues for 116,887 SU7 sedans through a recall
Image: Wikimedia Commons

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xiaomi will resolve software issues for 116,887 SU7 sedans through a recall due to insufficient early warnings when highway pilot assisted driving is activated, the market regulator said on Friday.

It was not immediately clear if drivers might need, or would be eligible, to return vehicles for refunds.

Xiaomi will upgrade software for the cars within the scope of the recall, effective immediately, via an over-the-air update, the regulator said.

China fires back at EU over Chinese car perception

A Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson on Thursday urged the EU not to "unjustly" characterise Chinese cars as merely good value for money, as the ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Democrats rally against Trump’s move to scrap car emission rules

More than 100 Democratic lawmakers in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Trump administration to abandon plans to repeal vehicle ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Tesla redesigning door handles that drew scrutiny over safety

Tesla is looking to combine the electronic and manual door-release mechanisms, which are currently in separate locations, the company's longtime ...
Motoring
1 day ago

One-off Lamborghini Pregunta concept heads to auction

Jet-inspired Pregunta was unveiled shortly after the company was bought by Volkswagen in 1998
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hamilton says F1 win unlikely but podium is possible Motorsport
  2. Xiaomi moves to fix SU7 EV software issue tied to safety risk news
  3. Hadjar responds to Red Bull F1 contract rumours Motorsport
  4. REVIEW | Why the VW Golf TSI is a compelling all-rounder Reviews
  5. Hamilton says he is more passionate about art than cars Motorsport

Latest Videos

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry: Day 3
Canal+ set to merge with MultiChoice, Black Business Council expresses support