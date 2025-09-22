BYD eyes European production
With cutthroat competition in their domestic market, Chinese brands are increasingly targeting Europe.
BYD aims to produce all EVs for sale in Europe locally within three years and is building a plant in Hungary. Spain could be an ideal location for further expansion thanks to its industrial infrastructure and cheap electricity, said De Aza.
However, challenges remain.
Combined battery-electric and plug-in hybrid sales in Spain made up 21% of total car sales in July versus 10% in August last year, but below the European average of 27%.
Insufficient charging infrastructure has caused slower-than-expected EV uptake in many European markets, especially in the south. Spain has about 50,000 charging points, a third of the number in the Netherlands despite a far larger population.
For now, Spanish motorists much prefer hybrids and PHEVs, which are central to BYD's European expansion plans.
One is Juan Gonzalez, the 56-year-old head of an IT department who has solar panels that could charge any EV model, but bought a BYD plug-in hybrid because he worried about longer journeys.
"If you run out of battery and you have to tackle a mountain pass you're really in trouble," he said.
BYD makes gains in Spain with low EV prices and fast expansion
Image: Supplied
When Javier Hernandez went car shopping in Barcelona, he ended up choosing a plug-in hybrid by China's BYD, swayed by a price nearly €10,000 (R203,689) cheaper than European rivals.
The 51-year-old Spanish excavator operator wanted something cheap and versatile for city drives and trips to the Catalan mountains, but had doubts about Chinese electrified cars as he didn't know the brands well.
With government subsidies, the BYD Seal U DM-I Hernandez opted for starts at about €30,000 (R611,139) in Spain, compared to more than €40,000 (R814,853) for VW's Tiguan and Peugeot's 3008 plug-in hybrid models.
"The value for money was better. I tried it out and they could give it to me right away," he told Reuters.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Cheaper cars, more dealerships
Cost-conscious buyers such as Hernandez are fuelling rapid growth for Chinese EV carmakers such as BYD in Spain and around Europe, stepping up competition with regional and US rivals including Tesla, Stellantis and Volkswagen.
"Until the arrival of BYD, if you wanted to buy an electric vehicle, you had to spend a hell of a lot of money," BYD country manager for Spain and Portugal Alberto De Aza told Reuters.
BYD's Spanish dealership network has nearly quadrupled to almost 100 dealers from 25 last year, De Aza said, accompanied by aggressive marketing and discounts.
Meanwhile, most established car brands have closed dealerships. Data from Faconauto shows legacy brands had 1,648 dealerships in 2024, down from 2,164 a decade ago. Volkswagen and Audi dealerships fell 40% in that time.
"Chinese competitors are increasing the pressure, and not only on us," Markus Haupt, interim CEO of Volkswagen-owned Seat told Reuters last week.
China fires back at EU over Chinese car perception
Chinese EV surge in market share
BYD's share of Spain's EV market, including fully-electric models and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), climbed to more than 10% in Spain in July despite EU tariffs on Chinese-made EVs. That's more than double its European average and three times Tesla's 3.3%.
Its share of Spain's total car market has risen to 1.8% through August from 0.3% last year, surpassing brands such as Stellantis' Jeep or Volvo, data by industry group ANFAC shows. The Seal U is Spain's most popular plug-in hybrid so far this year.
However, it trails behind top selling brands such as Toyota, Renault and Volkswagen.
FIRST DRIVE | BYD Dolphin Surf is cheap and cheerful but lacking in pace
Spain: A gateway for expansion
Spain's lack of a national automotive champion makes it fertile ground for Chinese expansion, analysts said.
"It doesn't have a strong local carmaker," said Felipe Munoz, analyst at JatoDynamics, adding that Seat had lost some of its Spanish identity after being bought by Germany's VW and looked the most exposed.
Seat's sales are up 4% so far this year, underperforming the broader Spanish market which rose 15%, Anfac data shows. Seat's sister brand, up-market Cupra, slightly outperformed, with sales up 17%.
Sales of Chinese cars are growing faster. SAIC-owned MG was up 58%, while Chery's Omoda more than doubled its sales in Spain year-on-year through to August. BYD sales were up 675% through August to more than 14,000 cars.
Xpeng AeroHT's flying cars collide mid-flight at air show
BYD eyes European production
With cutthroat competition in their domestic market, Chinese brands are increasingly targeting Europe.
BYD aims to produce all EVs for sale in Europe locally within three years and is building a plant in Hungary. Spain could be an ideal location for further expansion thanks to its industrial infrastructure and cheap electricity, said De Aza.
However, challenges remain.
Combined battery-electric and plug-in hybrid sales in Spain made up 21% of total car sales in July versus 10% in August last year, but below the European average of 27%.
Insufficient charging infrastructure has caused slower-than-expected EV uptake in many European markets, especially in the south. Spain has about 50,000 charging points, a third of the number in the Netherlands despite a far larger population.
For now, Spanish motorists much prefer hybrids and PHEVs, which are central to BYD's European expansion plans.
One is Juan Gonzalez, the 56-year-old head of an IT department who has solar panels that could charge any EV model, but bought a BYD plug-in hybrid because he worried about longer journeys.
"If you run out of battery and you have to tackle a mountain pass you're really in trouble," he said.
Nvidia mulls $500m investment in UK self-driving company Wayve
Volvo stages first three-car EV crash test
Xiaomi moves to fix SU7 EV software issue tied to safety risk
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos