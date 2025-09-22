Nissan said on Monday it has started testing a new driver-assistance system that uses technology from British startup Wayve before a planned launch in Japan in the 2027 financial year.
The Japanese carmaker demonstrated the system in Tokyo earlier this month using Ariya electric vehicles equipped with advanced collision avoidance features designed to assist drivers in urban areas.
City streets pose greater challenges for driver assistance systems than highways, due to the presence of pedestrians, parked vehicles and delivery workers.
The prototype vehicles are equipped with 11 cameras, five radars and one lidar sensor, and offer Level 2 autonomous driving capabilities, which require drivers to be ready to take over with hands on the wheel.
Wayve, which has received funding from SoftBank Group and Nvidia, opened a testing and development centre in Japan earlier this year.
Nissan launched its ProPilot system in 2016 and rolled out a second-generation version in 2019 to assist with highway driving.
It has not yet disclosed which models will be equipped with the next-generation system.
Nissan showcases assisted driving system using UK startup Wayve's technology
Image: Supplied
Nissan said on Monday it has started testing a new driver-assistance system that uses technology from British startup Wayve before a planned launch in Japan in the 2027 financial year.
The Japanese carmaker demonstrated the system in Tokyo earlier this month using Ariya electric vehicles equipped with advanced collision avoidance features designed to assist drivers in urban areas.
City streets pose greater challenges for driver assistance systems than highways, due to the presence of pedestrians, parked vehicles and delivery workers.
The prototype vehicles are equipped with 11 cameras, five radars and one lidar sensor, and offer Level 2 autonomous driving capabilities, which require drivers to be ready to take over with hands on the wheel.
Wayve, which has received funding from SoftBank Group and Nvidia, opened a testing and development centre in Japan earlier this year.
Nissan launched its ProPilot system in 2016 and rolled out a second-generation version in 2019 to assist with highway driving.
It has not yet disclosed which models will be equipped with the next-generation system.
MORE:
Porsche EV roll out delay deals €5.1bn hit to parent Volkswagen
Polestar recalls more than 27,000 US vehicles due to rearview camera issue
BYD makes gains in Spain with low EV prices and fast expansion
Nvidia mulls $500m investment in UK self-driving company Wayve
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos