news

Nissan showcases assisted driving system using UK startup Wayve's technology

22 September 2025 - 09:48 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Japanese carmaker demonstrated the system in Tokyo earlier this month using Ariya electric vehicles equipped with advanced collision avoidance features designed to assist drivers in urban areas.
The Japanese carmaker demonstrated the system in Tokyo earlier this month using Ariya electric vehicles equipped with advanced collision avoidance features designed to assist drivers in urban areas.
Image: Supplied

Nissan said on Monday it has started testing a new driver-assistance system that uses technology from British startup Wayve before a planned launch in Japan in the 2027 financial year.

The Japanese carmaker demonstrated the system in Tokyo earlier this month using Ariya electric vehicles equipped with advanced collision avoidance features designed to assist drivers in urban areas.

City streets pose greater challenges for driver assistance systems than highways, due to the presence of pedestrians, parked vehicles and delivery workers.

The prototype vehicles are equipped with 11 cameras, five radars and one lidar sensor, and offer Level 2 autonomous driving capabilities, which require drivers to be ready to take over with hands on the wheel.

Wayve, which has received funding from SoftBank Group and Nvidia, opened a testing and development centre in Japan earlier this year.

Nissan launched its ProPilot system in 2016 and rolled out a second-generation version in 2019 to assist with highway driving.

It has not yet disclosed which models will be equipped with the next-generation system.

MORE:

Porsche EV roll out delay deals €5.1bn hit to parent Volkswagen

Porsche AG on Friday dialled back plans for its electric vehicle rollout due to weaker demand, pressure in key market China and higher US tariffs, ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Polestar recalls more than 27,000 US vehicles due to rearview camera issue

EV maker Polestar is recalling 27,816 cars in the US due to a rearview camera issue, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

BYD makes gains in Spain with low EV prices and fast expansion

When Javier Hernandez went car shopping in Barcelona, he ended up choosing a plug-in hybrid by China's BYD, swayed by a price nearly €10,000 cheaper ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Nvidia mulls $500m investment in UK self-driving company Wayve

US chip designer Nvidia has signed a letter of intent for a possible $500m (R8.68bn) investment in the next funding round at Britain's Wayve, the ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | The Yangwang U9X is the world's fastest production car news
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe Reviews
  3. Nissan showcases assisted driving system using UK startup Wayve's technology news
  4. Sainz hails his Williams Baku podium as a career best Motorsport
  5. Hamilton apologises to Leclerc after swap misjudgement Motorsport

Latest Videos

YANGWANG U9 Xtreme | 496.22 km/h Top Speed Run
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 22 September 2025