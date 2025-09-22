EV maker Polestar is recalling 27,816 cars in the US due to a rearview camera issue, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Saturday.
The NHTSA said the rearview camera image in certain Polestar 2 vehicles may not display when the car is placed in reverse, increasing the risk of a crash.
Car dealers will update the vehicle software free of charge.
Polestar recalls more than 27,000 US vehicles due to rearview camera issue
Image: Supplied
