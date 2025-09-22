Profit margin outlooks cut
As a result, Porsche slashed its 2025 profit margin outlook to a maximum of 2% from 5% to 7% previously. It cut its midterm margin outlook to 15% at best from 15% to 17%.
"These are not margins one would expect to see in a luxury product, at least not in a successful one," UBS analyst Patrick Hummel said during the call.
Porsche will extend the production period of available vehicle models with internal combustion engines (ICE) and hybrid drivetrains, including the Panamera, into the 2030s, Blume said.
Blume said he was counting on more flexibility in the EU regarding Brussels' target of 100% reduction of CO2 emissions for new cars and vans by 2035.
Holding firm Porsche SE, Volkswagen's biggest shareholder, which also owns a 12.1% stake in Porsche AG, also cut its outlook for profit after tax, while Volkswagen cut its profit margin outlook to 2% to 3% from 4% to 5%.
US import tariffs not yet lower
Blume said a planned reduction of US auto import tariffs to 15% from 27.5% could take weeks as talks between Brussels and Washington over the issue are ongoing.
Volkswagen is in discussions with the US administration over an investment package Blume said could also cover Porsche, without being more specific.
Porsche EV roll out delay deals €5.1bn hit to parent Volkswagen
Porsche AG on Friday dialled back plans for its electric vehicle rollout due to weaker demand, pressure in key market China and higher US tariffs, causing the luxury sportscar maker and its parent Volkswagen to slash their 2025 profit outlooks.
The move highlights the challenges for one of the most well-known car brands, which has been squeezed by its two most important markets, China and the US, over price declines and trade barriers.
Volkswagen, Europe's top carmaker, said it would take a €5.1bn (R103,928,310,000) hit from the far-reaching product overhaul, which delays some EV models in favour of hybrids and combustion engine cars, at its 75.4%-owned subsidiary.
The changes are a major shift for the Stuttgart-based maker of the iconic 911 model, and are expected to hit Porsche's operating profit by up to €1.8bn (R36,680,580,000) this year, it said.
Slower EV market launch
"We are seeing massive changes within the automotive environment," Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche and Volkswagen, told analysts and journalists in a joint call, citing a clear drop in demand for exclusive EVs.
"We have made key strategic decisions. It's time to put them into action. It's going to be a tough and long road, and it will demand our full focus and strong effort."
Porsche's Frankfurt-listed shares were down 3.1% at 1819 GMT, while Volkswagen's shares were 2.1% lower. Porsche said it would delay the launch of certain all-electric vehicles, adding the new SUV above the Cayenne model would initially not be offered as an all-electric vehicle, but with combustion-engine and hybrid models.
Tariffs have cost Volkswagen ‘several billion’ so far
