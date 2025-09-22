news

Porsche EV roll out delay deals €5.1bn hit to parent Volkswagen

22 September 2025 - 08:36 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Porsche AG on Friday dialled back plans for its electric vehicle rollout due to weaker demand, pressure in key market China and higher US tariffs, causing the luxury sportscar maker and its parent Volkswagen to slash their 2025 profit outlooks.
Porsche AG on Friday dialled back plans for its electric vehicle rollout due to weaker demand, pressure in key market China and higher US tariffs, causing the luxury sportscar maker and its parent Volkswagen to slash their 2025 profit outlooks.
Image: Supplied

Porsche AG on Friday dialled back plans for its electric vehicle rollout due to weaker demand, pressure in key market China and higher US tariffs, causing the luxury sportscar maker and its parent Volkswagen to slash their 2025 profit outlooks.

The move highlights the challenges for one of the most well-known car brands, which has been squeezed by its two most important markets, China and the US, over price declines and trade barriers.

Volkswagen, Europe's top carmaker, said it would take a €5.1bn (R103,928,310,000) hit from the far-reaching product overhaul, which delays some EV models in favour of hybrids and combustion engine cars, at its 75.4%-owned subsidiary.

The changes are a major shift for the Stuttgart-based maker of the iconic 911 model, and are expected to hit Porsche's operating profit by up to €1.8bn (R36,680,580,000) this year, it said.

Volvo stages first three-car EV crash test

The demonstration featured three Volvo EX90 electric SUVs.
Motoring
2 days ago

Slower EV market launch

"We are seeing massive changes within the automotive environment," Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche and Volkswagen, told analysts and journalists in a joint call, citing a clear drop in demand for exclusive EVs.

"We have made key strategic decisions. It's time to put them into action. It's going to be a tough and long road, and it will demand our full focus and strong effort."

Porsche's Frankfurt-listed shares were down 3.1% at 1819 GMT, while Volkswagen's shares were 2.1% lower. Porsche said it would delay the launch of certain all-electric vehicles, adding the new SUV above the Cayenne model would initially not be offered as an all-electric vehicle, but with combustion-engine and hybrid models.

China fires back at EU over Chinese car perception

A Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson on Thursday urged the EU not to "unjustly" characterise Chinese cars as merely good value for money, as the ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Profit margin outlooks cut

As a result, Porsche slashed its 2025 profit margin outlook to a maximum of 2% from 5% to 7% previously. It cut its midterm margin outlook to 15% at best from 15% to 17%.

"These are not margins one would expect to see in a luxury product, at least not in a successful one," UBS analyst Patrick Hummel said during the call.

Porsche will extend the production period of available vehicle models with internal combustion engines (ICE) and hybrid drivetrains, including the Panamera, into the 2030s, Blume said.

Blume said he was counting on more flexibility in the EU regarding Brussels' target of 100% reduction of CO2 emissions for new cars and vans by 2035.

Holding firm Porsche SE, Volkswagen's biggest shareholder, which also owns a 12.1% stake in Porsche AG, also cut its outlook for profit after tax, while Volkswagen cut its profit margin outlook to 2% to 3% from 4% to 5%.

US import tariffs not yet lower

Blume said a planned reduction of US auto import tariffs to 15% from 27.5% could take weeks as talks between Brussels and Washington over the issue are ongoing.

Volkswagen is in discussions with the US administration over an investment package  Blume said could also cover Porsche, without being more specific.

REVIEW | Porsche Panamera GTS is a luxury limo with serious bite

Stuttgart's four-door flyer blends interior opulence, family functionality and 911 GT3 RS rivalling speeds
Lifestyle
6 days ago

FIRST DRIVE | New Porsche 911 Carrera GTS marks hybrid shift

Iconic Stuttgart sports car maker uses electrification as a performance aid
Motoring
1 week ago

Record-breaking Porsche 911 Turbo S unveiled

Hybrid-powered 911 Turbo S is 14 seconds quicker than its predecessor around Nürburgring
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Tariffs have cost Volkswagen ‘several billion’ so far

US tariffs have cost Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaker, billions of euros so far, its CEO said on Monday, adding its key brand Porsche was being ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | The Yangwang U9X is the world's fastest production car news
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe Reviews
  3. Nissan showcases assisted driving system using UK startup Wayve's technology news
  4. Sainz hails his Williams Baku podium as a career best Motorsport
  5. Hamilton apologises to Leclerc after swap misjudgement Motorsport

Latest Videos

YANGWANG U9 Xtreme | 496.22 km/h Top Speed Run
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 22 September 2025