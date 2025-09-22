news

WATCH | The Yangwang U9X is the world's fastest production car

22 September 2025 - 10:38 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Yangwang, the luxury sub-brand of BYD, has set a new global production car top speed record of 496.22km/h at the ATP Automotive Testing Papenburg track in Germany.

The feat was achieved with the Chinese marque’s U9 Xtreme hypercar on September 14, eclipsing its previous electric vehicle benchmark and the 490.484km/h maximum set by the petrol-powered Bugatti Chiron Super Sport to become the world’s fastest car. The achievement also puts it ahead of rivals such as the Aspark Owl and Rimac Nevera R.

The Yangwang U9X hit 496.22km/h at the ATP Automotive Testing Papenburg track in Germany.
The Yangwang U9X hit 496.22km/h at the ATP Automotive Testing Papenburg track in Germany.
Image: Supplied

Originally developed as the U9 Track/Special Edition and now officially confirmed in production guise as the Yangwang U9 Xtreme (U9X), the car builds on the technical architecture of the standard U9 with a number of key upgrades.

These include a 1,200V powertrain (compared with 800V on the regular U9), a lithium iron phosphate Blade Battery with a 30C discharge rate, four ultra-high speed motors capable of up to 30,000rpm and producing more than 2,206kW, track-focused semi-slick tyres, and a revised DiSus-X suspension system tuned for the stresses of circuit driving.

German race ace Marc Basseng was the man in the hot seat.
German race ace Marc Basseng was the man in the hot seat.
Image: Supplied

“This record was only possible because the U9 Xtreme has incredible performance,” said driver Marc Basseng, a German track specialist with a long history in sports car racing and endurance motorsport. “Technically, something like this is not possible with a combustion engine. Thanks to the electric motor, the car is quiet, there are no load changes and that allows me to focus more on the track.”

The U9 Xtreme will be offered in a limited production run of 30 units. Pricing has not been announced.

MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she tests the latest Hyundai Santa Fe.
Motoring
2 hours ago

Porsche EV roll out delay deals €5.1bn hit to parent Volkswagen

Porsche AG on Friday dialled back plans for its electric vehicle rollout due to weaker demand, pressure in key market China and higher US tariffs, ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Volvo stages first three-car EV crash test

The demonstration featured three Volvo EX90 electric SUVs.
Motoring
2 days ago

Bentley debuts hand-painted Ombré finish on Flying Spur

Bentley has introduced its new ‘Ombré by Mulliner’ paint finish on a four-door sedan for the first time, applying the hand-painted treatment to the ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | The Yangwang U9X is the world's fastest production car news
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe Reviews
  3. Nissan showcases assisted driving system using UK startup Wayve's technology news
  4. Sainz hails his Williams Baku podium as a career best Motorsport
  5. Hamilton apologises to Leclerc after swap misjudgement Motorsport

Latest Videos

YANGWANG U9 Xtreme | 496.22 km/h Top Speed Run
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 22 September 2025