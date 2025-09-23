Dunlop partners with 'Gran Turismo' as official tyre supplier

“As a company with a significant legacy in automotive and motorsport history, Dunlop continues to demonstrate innovation and competitiveness in the industry. We look forward to a productive collaboration to engage a new generation of enthusiasts with racing and Dunlop tyres through the Gran Turismo World Series and franchise.”
Dunlop has announced a new partnership with the Gran Turismo franchise, becoming the official tyre partner for Gran Turismo 7 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and the Gran Turismo World Series.
The long-running driving simulator developed by Polyphony Digital has sold more than 90-million copies since its debut in 1997 and is regarded as a benchmark in racing games for its graphics and realistic driving physics.
The deal comes as Dunlop’s parent company, Sumitomo Rubber Industries (SRI), moves to consolidate the brand globally. SRI recently acquired the rights to operate the Dunlop tyre business worldwide, strengthening its international presence.
“We are very excited to welcome Dunlop to the Gran Turismo family,” said Gran Turismo Series producer Kazunori Yamauchi.
Image: YouTube/Gran Turismo
“As a company with a significant legacy in automotive and motorsport history, Dunlop continues to demonstrate innovation and competitiveness in the industry. We look forward to a productive collaboration to engage a new generation of enthusiasts with racing and Dunlop tyres through the Gran Turismo World Series and franchise.”
From the second round of the 2025 Gran Turismo World Series in Berlin, Dunlop will serve as the official tyre supplier. The company’s branding will also appear in Gran Turismo 7 through a future update, which will include a dedicated Dunlop section in the game’s Brand Central museum, trackside advertising and high-performance tyre options in the Tuning Shop. A Dunlop-themed time trial event is also planned.
“We are thrilled at the Dunlop brand developments at our parent group level,” said Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Dunlop Tyres SA.
“Dunlop’s history and DNA is woven into racing. The partnership brings the same spirit of performance and innovation to the virtual racetrack, inspiring the next generation of drivers and motorsport enthusiasts. Seeing our tyres in action virtually is the next step in engaging with our audience.”
