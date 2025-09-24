Mercedes-Benz announced changes to its top management on Wednesday, replacing chief technology officer Markus Schaefer with head of production Jörg Burzer, as it pursues cost efficiencies with a younger board.
Burzer, 55, will assume responsibility for development and procurement and take on the CTO role from the beginning of December, the German company said in a statement.
Schaefer, who oversaw Mercedes' shift from traditional combustion-engine cars to electric models, will leave the company after 30 years.
Michael Schiebe, 42, currently head of the high-performance division Mercedes AMG, will become management board member for production.
Mercedes appoints new technology and production chiefs
Image: Michael Nguyen/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Mercedes-Benz announced changes to its top management on Wednesday, replacing chief technology officer Markus Schaefer with head of production Jörg Burzer, as it pursues cost efficiencies with a younger board.
Burzer, 55, will assume responsibility for development and procurement and take on the CTO role from the beginning of December, the German company said in a statement.
Schaefer, who oversaw Mercedes' shift from traditional combustion-engine cars to electric models, will leave the company after 30 years.
Michael Schiebe, 42, currently head of the high-performance division Mercedes AMG, will become management board member for production.
"With Jörg Burzer and Michael Schiebe, two outstanding managers from our own ranks are taking over key departments that are of decisive importance for the future success of the Mercedes-Benz Group," Mercedes supervisory board head Martin Brudermueller said.
The company said the appointments were part of a strategy pursuing "fresh impetus and a targeted rejuvenation of the board".
The changes come as Mercedes and its peers grapple with slowing electric-vehicle demand, intensifying competition in China and a broader push to cut costs amid a strategic pivot away from combustion engines.
MORE:
Major carmakers call for EPA to ease US tailpipe emissions rules
JLR cyberattack shutdown extended to October 1
How Musk’s robotaxi plans for San Francisco alarmed and confused regulators
WATCH | Yangwang U9X is world's fastest production car
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos