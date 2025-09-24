New Bentley Bentayga accessories cater to four-legged passengers

Bentley has unleashed a new range of pet accessories custom designed for its Bentayga.
The collection has been specially developed to protect the luxury SUV from damage while keeping pets comfortable while in transit.
It begins with a bespoke dog guard and moveable luggage divider, engineered to create flexible travel zones that give animals their own safe space while keeping luggage securely separated.
Also available is a quilted load-space liner with an integrated bumper protector and is cut to fit the contours of the Bentayga’s boot. Padded, waterproof and removable, the liner shields the interior from muddy paws and wet coats, while the bumper protector helps prevent scratches as dogs jump in and out.
For the cabin, Bentley offers tailored rear seat protection covers and seat extenders with quilted door cards for all rear-seat configurations. These allow pets to stretch out comfortably without damaging the leather beneath. Designed to preserve access to seatbelts and ISOFIX points, they combine practicality with Bentley’s usual attention to refinement.
The new pet accessory range is now available for order at Bentley showrooms.
