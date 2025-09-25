news

Bosch is cutting 13,000 jobs to bring down costs in tough car market

25 September 2025 - 16:41 By Reuters
Bosch says it wants to reduce costs as quickly as possible.
Image: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Germany's Bosch will cut 13,000 jobs as the world's top vehicle parts supplier battles a sluggish market, high costs and pressure from rivals that have left it with an annual cost gap of €2.5bn (R50.91bn), it said on Thursday.

The company has previously said it expects to “fight over every cent” in a cut-throat market as demand remains weak and trade barriers worsen an already challenging economic environment.

Bosch said it wants to reduce costs as quickly as possible. As well as job cuts, it wants to reduce material and operating costs, lower investments in facilities and buildings and streamline logistics and supply chains.

It will cut jobs at various German locations on various timelines until the end of 2030, it said. Significant overcapacity have existed for some time in administration and sales and in development and production due to the drop in demand, it said.

“We urgently need to work on our competitiveness in the mobility sector and continue to permanently reduce our costs,” said Stefan Grosch, a management board member and director of industrial relations. “This is painful for us, but there is no way around it.”

CEO Stefan Hartung told Reuters this month there would be “structural adjustments”, while forecasting Bosch's revenues would grow about 2% in 2025 from last year's €90.5bn (R1.84-trillion).

Last year Bosch had about 418,000 employees globally.

In a reprieve for Europe's car industry, Washington said on Wednesday it was implementing the US trade agreement with the EU, confirming a lowered 15% duty rate for EU cars and car parts started on August 1.

Germany's car industry association VDA, however, said the remaining trade barriers were still a challenge and the EU should push to improve transatlantic trade conditions further.

“Geopolitical developments and trade barriers such as tariffs lead to considerable uncertainty. We, like all companies, have to deal with this,” said Markus Heyn, another Bosch board member and chair of its mobility division.

“It is to be expected that the intensity of competition will continue to increase significantly.”

