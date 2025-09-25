BYD tops Tesla in EU sales for second month as Stellantis rebounds

Chinese EV maker BYD sold three times as many new cars in the EU last month than in August 2024, surpassing US competitor Tesla for the second consecutive month, data from the European auto lobby ACEA showed on Thursday.
Stellantis returned to sales growth in Europe for the first time in over a year, as the overall market expanded with a boost from plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery-electric (BEV) sales.
Why it's important
Europe's battered car industry faces challenges including US import tariffs, competition from China and difficulties in profitably meeting domestic regulations for EV adoption.
Carmakers have ramped up PHEV sales to comply with emission standards with more affordable and more profitable cars than pure EVs. Chinese brands have also used the technology to minimise the impact of the EU's tariffs on Chinese-made EVs, and to win over China-sceptic European drivers.
By the numbers
Sales in the EU, Britain and the European Free Trade Association rose 4.7% to 0.8-million cars in August, ACEA data showed.
Registrations at Volkswagen and Renault rose 4.8% and 7.8% year on year, respectively, and were up 2.2% at Stellantis, growing for the first time since February 2024.
Tesla's EU sales dropped 36.6%, squeezing its market share to 1.2% from 2% a year ago. BYD's sales were up 201.3% to give it 1.3% of the market.
Sales of MG-owner SAIC Motor, also from China, jumped 59.4% in August, taking its year-to-date market share to 1.9% and making it the tenth best seller in the bloc so far this year.
Total EU car sales rose 5.3%. Registrations of battery electric, hybrid electric and plug-in hybrid cars were up 30.2%, 54.5% and 14.1%, respectively, to account collectively for 62.2% of the bloc's registrations, up from 52.8% in August 2024.
