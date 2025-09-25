news

BYD tops Tesla in EU sales for second month as Stellantis rebounds

25 September 2025 - 08:43 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Chinese EV maker BYD sold three times as many new cars in the European Union last month than in August 2024, surpassing US competitor Tesla for the second consecutive month, data from the European auto lobby ACEA showed on Thursday.
Chinese EV maker BYD sold three times as many new cars in the European Union last month than in August 2024, surpassing US competitor Tesla for the second consecutive month, data from the European auto lobby ACEA showed on Thursday.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Chinese EV maker BYD sold three times as many new cars in the EU last month than in August 2024, surpassing US competitor Tesla for the second consecutive month, data from the European auto lobby ACEA showed on Thursday.

Stellantis returned to sales growth in Europe for the first time in over a year, as the overall market expanded with a boost from plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery-electric (BEV) sales.

Why it's important

Europe's battered car industry faces challenges including US import tariffs, competition from China and difficulties in profitably meeting domestic regulations for EV adoption.

Carmakers have ramped up PHEV sales to comply with emission standards with more affordable and more profitable cars than pure EVs. Chinese brands have also used the technology to minimise the impact of the EU's tariffs on Chinese-made EVs, and to win over China-sceptic European drivers.

By the numbers

Sales in the EU, Britain and the European Free Trade Association rose 4.7% to 0.8-million cars in August, ACEA data showed.

Registrations at Volkswagen and Renault rose 4.8% and 7.8% year on year, respectively, and were up 2.2% at Stellantis, growing for the first time since February 2024.

Tesla's EU sales dropped 36.6%, squeezing its market share to 1.2% from 2% a year ago. BYD's sales were up 201.3% to give it 1.3% of the market.

Sales of MG-owner SAIC Motor, also from China, jumped 59.4% in August, taking its year-to-date market share to 1.9% and making it the tenth best seller in the bloc so far this year.

Total EU car sales rose 5.3%. Registrations of battery electric, hybrid electric and plug-in hybrid cars were up 30.2%, 54.5% and 14.1%, respectively, to account collectively for 62.2% of the bloc's registrations, up from 52.8% in August 2024.

READ MORE

Battery factory in Europe vital for BYD’s production growth: adviser

Leading Chinese carmaker BYD will need to manufacture car batteries in Europe as its car production in the region is expected to expand in the coming ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Safety concerns trigger probe into Rivian’s delivery fleet

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday it has opened a preliminary evaluation into 17,198 Rivian electric delivery ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Ford to recall more than 115,500 vehicles due to steering column defect

Ford is recalling 115,539 vehicles in the US due to a defect that could cause the steering column's upper shaft to detach, the US National Highway ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Mercedes appoints new technology and production chiefs

Mercedes-Benz announced changes to its top management on Wednesday, replacing chief technology officer Markus Schaefer with head of production Jörg ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Spacious and stylish Chery Tiggo 9 CSH offers strong value Motoring
  2. Toyota launches futuristic Woven City testing ground in Japan news
  3. UK weighs support package for JLR suppliers after shutdown extension: BBC news
  4. Grosjean to drive Haas F1 car for first time since fiery 2020 crash Motorsport
  5. Exclusive Mercedes-Maybach S-Class V12 Edition headed for SA New Models

Latest Videos

US tariffs, Chinese competition & limited fiscal space keep EBRD economies ...
BREAKING NEWS | Mutharika declared Malawi's President-elect