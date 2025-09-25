Britain’s vehicle production dropped 18.2% in August to 38,693 units, industry data showed on Thursday, with attention now on how a cyberattack that has shut Jaguar Land Rover’s plants will hit September production.
The outage at Britain’s largest carmaker, Jaguar Land Rover, which produces about 1,000 cars a day across three UK factories, has paralysed operations and disrupted the wider supply chain, raising concerns about jobs and the economy.
UK car and commercial vehicle production fell 18.2% year on year to 38,693 units in August, a traditionally low-volume month due to planned summer maintenance, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.
“The focus is now on September's performance, and the likely impact of the cyberattack at Britain’s biggest automotive employer ... SMMT is engaged with members and the government to understand what additional supportive measures may be needed,” the trade body said.
JLR on Tuesday said it would extend the closure of its factories until October 1, bringing the total shutdown to four weeks after a cyberattack in early September halted all production.
While overall car output declined, electrified car production rose 40.9%, with hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) making up nearly half of units produced in August.
The downtrend in output for export vehicles also continued, with production down 14.2% as British carmakers face trade uncertainties amid tariffs from the US and stiff competition from Chinese manufacturers.
Car production falls in UK as cyberattack disrupts JLR operations
Image: Supplied
Britain’s vehicle production dropped 18.2% in August to 38,693 units, industry data showed on Thursday, with attention now on how a cyberattack that has shut Jaguar Land Rover’s plants will hit September production.
The outage at Britain’s largest carmaker, Jaguar Land Rover, which produces about 1,000 cars a day across three UK factories, has paralysed operations and disrupted the wider supply chain, raising concerns about jobs and the economy.
UK car and commercial vehicle production fell 18.2% year on year to 38,693 units in August, a traditionally low-volume month due to planned summer maintenance, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.
“The focus is now on September's performance, and the likely impact of the cyberattack at Britain’s biggest automotive employer ... SMMT is engaged with members and the government to understand what additional supportive measures may be needed,” the trade body said.
JLR on Tuesday said it would extend the closure of its factories until October 1, bringing the total shutdown to four weeks after a cyberattack in early September halted all production.
While overall car output declined, electrified car production rose 40.9%, with hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) making up nearly half of units produced in August.
The downtrend in output for export vehicles also continued, with production down 14.2% as British carmakers face trade uncertainties amid tariffs from the US and stiff competition from Chinese manufacturers.
READ MORE
Battery factory in Europe vital for BYD’s production growth: adviser
Safety concerns trigger probe into Rivian’s delivery fleet
Ford to recall more than 115,500 vehicles due to steering column defect
Mercedes appoints new technology and production chiefs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos