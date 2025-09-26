BMW is recalling more than 196,000 vehicles in the US as the engine starter relay may corrode, leading to overheating and short circuit and increasing the risk of a fire, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday.
The issue affects models including Toyota Supra and 2022 BMW 230i vehicles, the US auto safety regulator said.
BMW dealers will replace the engine starter, free of charge, the NHTSA said in the notice.
BMW to recall more than 196,000 vehicles due to engine starter defect
Image: Lennart Preiss/Getty Images
