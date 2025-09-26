Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD is offering ¥10,000 (R24,492) discounts on some variants of its second-generation Qin Plus sedans until the end of the year, the company said in a social media post on Thursday.
Qin Plus is among BYD's best-selling models. The new time-limited discounts come after similar discounts announced earlier this months for new versions of BYD's Tang DM-i, Seal 07 DM-i and Qin L EV and a sweeping round of price cuts in May.
The carmaker's business hit a speed bump over recent months, with sales in its home market down for the fourth straight month in August.
Chinese authorities have been cracking down on excessive competition in key sectors including the car industry, calling for an end to price wars that have bruised carmakers, suppliers and dealers.
BYD slices prices amid falling sales in home market
Image: Bob Henry/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
