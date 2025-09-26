Europe's top carmaker Volkswagen is curbing volumes and introducing temporary shutdowns at two of its electric vehicle plants in Germany, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
The German carmaker's Zwickau factory will stop production for a week from October 6 due to weak demand for the Audi Q4 e-tron, the report said, citing a company spokesperson.
The carmaker's Emden plant has reduced employee hours and is expected to halt production lines for several days, Bloomberg said.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Volkswagen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Last week Volkswagen said it would take a €5.1bn (R104.65bn) hit over its unit Porsche AG's delayed EV rollout due to weaker demand, and rising competition from China coupled with higher US tariffs.
VW cuts output, pauses production at German EV plants: Bloomberg
Image: Jens Schlueter/Getty Images
Europe's top carmaker Volkswagen is curbing volumes and introducing temporary shutdowns at two of its electric vehicle plants in Germany, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
The German carmaker's Zwickau factory will stop production for a week from October 6 due to weak demand for the Audi Q4 e-tron, the report said, citing a company spokesperson.
The carmaker's Emden plant has reduced employee hours and is expected to halt production lines for several days, Bloomberg said.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Volkswagen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Last week Volkswagen said it would take a €5.1bn (R104.65bn) hit over its unit Porsche AG's delayed EV rollout due to weaker demand, and rising competition from China coupled with higher US tariffs.
READ MORE:
BYD slices prices amid falling sales in home market
Bosch is cutting 13,000 jobs to bring down costs in tough car market
Toyota launches futuristic Woven City testing ground in Japan
UK weighs support package for JLR suppliers after shutdown extension: BBC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos